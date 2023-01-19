Explaining the NFL’s Rooney Rule Requirements

With the coaching Carousel in full swing, it is important to remember one of the most important components NFL teams must consider during their coaching searches: the Rooney Rule.

The rule was introduced in 2003 and serves to increase the number of minority coaching candidates in the NFL. It was named after the then-chairman of the league’s workplace diversity committee, Dan Rooney, the late owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The rule has gone through several changes over the years. Originally, the policy required every team with a head coaching vacancy to interview at least one minority candidate before making a new hire. Then in 2009, the policy was amended to include general manager jobs and equivalent front-office positions, requiring each team to interview a minimum of two external minority candidates.

Here’s what the rule looks like now:

1. The NFL requires every team to interview at least two external minority candidates for open head coaching positions and at least one external minority candidate for a Coordinator job. Additionally, at least one minority and/or female candidate must be interviewed for senior-level positions. Such positions include team president and senior executives.

2. As of 2022, NFL teams are required to conduct outside interviews with a minority and/or female candidate for vacant quarterback Coach positions. With so many prospective coaches beginning their careers in that role, the ruling is expected to help increase the pool of qualified minority coaches in the future.

3. If a team developed minority talent that went on to become general managers or head coaches with another NFL team, that team receives a third-round compensatory pick for two years. If a team loses both a Coach and personnel member, it would receive a third-round compensatory pick for three years.