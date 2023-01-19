Explaining the NFL’s Rooney Rule Requirements

With the coaching Carousel in full swing, it is important to remember one of the most important components NFL teams must consider during their coaching searches: the Rooney Rule.

The rule was introduced in 2003 and serves to increase the number of minority coaching candidates in the NFL. It was named after the then-chairman of the league’s workplace diversity committee, Dan Rooney, the late owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The rule has gone through several changes over the years. Originally, the policy required every team with a head coaching vacancy to interview at least one minority candidate before making a new hire. Then in 2009, the policy was amended to include general manager jobs and equivalent front-office positions, requiring each team to interview a minimum of two external minority candidates.

