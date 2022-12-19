Explaining Ecuador offside goal vs Qatar: La Tri have opening Strike of World Cup 2022 ruled out by VAR

Just three minutes into the opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ecuador appeared to have gone in front, Shocking home fans as host Nation Qatar seemed to be trailing already.

Had Enner Valencia’s Strike counted, multiple sources suggested it would have been the fastest goal ever in a World Cup opening match.

Instead, confusion reigned, as there was a VAR check and, eventually, match official Daniele Orsato signaled the goal would be ruled out for offside.

The goal was a messy one, with the Qatar goalkeeper having come off his line for a punch, and fans struggled to understand how the Strike could be chalked off.

The Sporting News brings you a full explanation of why it was disallowed, and where the confusion lies, as well as questions that remain about the call.

Why was Ecuador goal vs. Qatar disallowed by VAR?

While Ecuador fans celebrated the opening goal against Qatar after just three minutes, their hearts were wrenched out of their chests after VAR chalked it off.

It was disallowed for offside, and fans were scrambling to figure out why that was the case.

The answer came about 10 minutes later, as FIFA’s new semi-automated offside technology was shown on the broadcast.

The offside call was on striker Michael Estrada, who was in the vicinity as Pervis Estupinan challenged with Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb. Estrada’s leg was just a few inches offside, as Estupinan headed the ball, as shown by the semi-automated offside replay.

This is how close the offside ruling was against Ecuador 👀 pic.twitter.com/ALzB6sDZiq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022

Watch Enner Valencia’s disallowed goal

After a VAR check, this did not count for Ecuador pic.twitter.com/cn5GYfQz18 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022

“That is a call that you would not have seen whistled before this technology.”@stuholden shows us why VAR called this play offsides: pic.twitter.com/yskG7nzRxJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022

Before Valencia thought he had the first goal of the #FIFAWorldCup Turns out VAR did not agree! 👀 It remains 0-0#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/uthdHK7Pxr — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 20, 2022

Before Valencia’s first goal of the World Cup was ruled offside. pic.twitter.com/A74OpBIgIW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 20, 2022

Offside rule in soccer

As per the official FIFA rulebook:

It is not an offense in itself to be in an offside position. A player is in an offside position if he is closer to his opponents’ goalline than both the ball and the second-last opponent. A player in an offside position is only penalized if, at the moment the ball touches or is played by one of his team, he is, in the opinion of the referee, involved in active play by interfering with play, interfering with an opponent, or gaining an advantage by being in that position.

The key part of the offside rule as it pertains to this incident is the part about being in an offside position. There must be two defensive players between the ball attacking player and the goal when a pass is delivered.

Because the goalkeeper counts as one of those players, it’s often overlooked. Here, however, because the goalkeeper came off his line to punch, Estrada only had one defender playing him onside, whereas he needed to have two.

Question remains about disallowed goal

There is still one major question around the ‘goal’, though.

As the FIFA rule states, it is not itself an offside offense to simply be in an offside position. A pass must be delivered in order for a player to trigger an infringement.

In this situation, it appears that Qatar goalkeeper Al Sheeb got a Punch to the ball, which would negate any offside positioning. However, the officials judged that Estupinan Touched the ball in such a manner as to trigger Estrada’s offside position.

TV pundits around the world seemed as confused as fans.

In the UK, former England international Gary Lineker branded the decision “madness” while US Analyst Clint Dempsey said: “I think if it’s this close, the tie should go to the runner. I would like to see more goals, so if it’s this close, the goal should stand.”

Semi-automated offside technology at World Cup

Qatar 2022 becomes the first FIFA men’s World Cup to use semi-automated offside technology as part of a wider innovation plan at the tournament.

FIFA says the new system offers “a support tool for the video match officials and the on-field officials to help them make faster, more accurate and more reproducible offside decisions on the biggest stage of all”.

The tech was tested at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup ahead of being rolled out for Qatar 2022.

Off-pitch officials will receive potential onside/offside alerts, with decisions evaluated away from the action before being communicated to the on-pitch referee to make a final decision.

Fans will also be shown how and why decisions are made via 3D animations on the screen inside the stadiums, with television viewers provided with an explanation.