Explained: The issues football still needs to resolve to resume the season

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest serving monarch, brought the football calendar to a standstill this weekend.

Every game in the UK at every level – from Premier League to grassroots – was postponed across Friday, Saturday and Sunday as a mark of respect, despite a number of other major British sports choosing to play on.

A 72-hour shutdown ends today (Monday) but the Threat of further interruption to this already-congested football season remains ahead of the Queen’s state Funeral in London next Monday.

The Athletic assesses the key issues as football attempts to get its season back up and running.

When is football resuming?

After three days without a football being kicked in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, Tonight brings a resumption, of sorts. The scheduled Premier League game between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest remains off, but there will be competitive matches played further down English football’s pyramid.

The Football Association, which was central in postponing the weekend’s action as a tribute to The Queen, has given the all-clear for four FA Trophy first Qualifying round ties to be played as scheduled this evening. There will also be a game each in the National League North and National League South, which make up the domestic game’s sixth tier.

The fifth-tier National League confirmed on Sunday that its games scheduled for Tomorrow will be played after the interruption of the weekend.

If Tonight brings a trickle of action, Tuesday sees the taps turned back on.

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their Champions League group game away to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal is “going ahead as planned”, while Liverpool’s game at home to Dutch club Ajax in the same European competition is another expected to be played.

A reminder that this remains a trying week, though, comes in Scotland.

Rangers had been due to host Napoli on Tuesday night in the Champions League but UEFA confirmed on Sunday that the fixture has now been put back 24 hours “due to severe limitations on police resources”.

To help ease the need for big police numbers, too, no Napoli fans will be allowed at Ibrox on Wednesday.

UEFA added that means Rangers supporters will not be permitted to attend the return game in Naples at the end of October.

Thirty EFL games are due to be played across the Championship, League One and League Two on Tuesday, and Wednesday will bring more Champions League action, including Graham Potter’s first game as Chelsea Coach at home to Red Bull Salzburg and Manchester City playing at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Like the Europa League and Europa Conference League ties involving Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham and Scotland’s Hearts on Thursday, none of those are thought to be under threat.

Arsenal have already been informed by the Metropolitan Police that they are comfortable with the visit of PSV Eindhoven going ahead as planned.

The logistical problems will instead come at the weekend as London prepares for the Queen’s funeral.



The Queen’s Coffin left the Balmoral estate in Scotland on Sunday en route to London (Photo: Getty Images)

So what complications are there?

It was confirmed on Saturday that the Queen’s Funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, and it is expected to be a Commemorative event like no other.

This will be the UK’s first state funeral since the death of former prime minister Winston Churchill in 1965 and huge numbers of people are expected to travel to London to pay their respects to a Monarch whose reign spanned 70 years.

That demands the roll-out of an unprecedented security and policing operation, and the staging of Sporting events will not be prioritized in advance of the funeral.

Tottenham are due to host Leicester on Saturday evening, before Arsenal visit Brentford in a London Derby and Chelsea are at home to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. A question mark hangs over the practicality of hosting games in the capital when policing resources are already stretched ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

It has been estimated that 10,000 police officers will be on duty in London, mirroring the numbers used when the city Hosted the 2012 Olympics Games, each day over the next week, with the local Metropolitan force’s numbers supplemented by colleagues drafted in from other parts of the UK.

“By the end of the week, you start to click into what will be — I would say almost certainly — the biggest security operation the country has ever seen,” former Metropolitan Police Commander Bob Broadhurst says.

Dignitaries and heads of state from around the world will attend the Queen’s Funeral at Westminster Abbey in central London.

Hundreds of thousands of people are also expected in the city to see the late Monarch lying in state from Wednesday on.



Football matches in London next weekend could be postponed (Photo: Getty Images)

Fixtures due to be played in the capital will be at the most obvious risk of being postponed, but there will also be doubts over other games, including Manchester United playing at home to Leeds on Sunday. That fixture demands a high police presence given the huge fan rivalry and can typically require officers being drafted in from neighboring forces.

The Premier League and the Clubs involved will ultimately have the matter taken out of their hands and would be left with little option but to postpone once more unless they can satisfy safety protocols.

The Athletic reported on Saturday that consideration had been given to reversing games in the event of a London club being unable to stage a home match this weekend.

Who decides how to police a football match?

Every club, regardless of level, has a safety advisory group (SAG) that is tasked with ensuring everything is in place for a home fixture to go ahead safely. That will typically involve a safety officer employed by the club but also include local police, and council and emergency services.

The advice put forward by each club’s SAG will determine if a fixture requires policing and, if so, the levels needed.

The EFL have asked all Clubs due to play home games this week to assess their policing situation and make contact if SAGs determine there will be issues.

The decreasing level of policing required further down the divisions would indicate there will be no further interruptions in the vast majority of cases. Each fixture will be assessed independently and individually, but many EFL Clubs are happy to proceed without bringing in additional police support at their grounds.

Clubs rarely go against the advice of their SAG and are typically reluctant to do so in case problems arise.

“Whether matches go ahead is a matter for the footballing authorities,” the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday. “If fixtures do take place, the Met will work with the relevant partners and ensure that appropriate policing plans are in place.”

Why is reversing fixtures likely to prove unpopular?

Time is not an ally. There would be less than a week to put everything in place for a club expecting to be away to play a home game instead, and there is little appetite to do so.

Policing problems would not be over, even if a fixture scheduled for London is flipped to the away team’s stadium, and bringing together the necessary staff — a figure in the hundreds at every Premier League ground — will be difficult at short notice.

There would also be ticketing and catering issues to address if Clubs were asked to stage a match with just a few days to prepare.



Reversing fixtures would pose a number of logistical problems (Photo: Getty Images)

What other options are there?

Very few that appeal.

Playing behind closed doors became the uncomfortable norm when fans were unable to attend Premier League and EFL games during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but that came at an enormous cost in lost revenues.

Any club playing a game without supporters in attendance would stand to miss out on significant sums, not to mention surrendering the Sporting advantage that comes with being backed by their own fans.

There would instead be an inevitability that games would be postponed for a second weekend running and, in the Premier League’s case, played instead some time in early 2023.

A calendar already congested by the World Cup in Qatar — the Premier League stops for six weeks in mid-November — does not have space for midweek rearrangements due to spaces taken up by European competitions and the Carabao Cup.

The week beginning January 16 would be the earliest opportunity for games postponed now to be rescheduled.

With the last pre-World Cup international break a week away, any Premier League club suffering another postponement for this next matchday will go four weeks without playing.

(Top photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)