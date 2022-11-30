Explained: The handball decisions in Sunday’s Premier League games

Sunday’s Premier League matches saw several controversial handball decisions.

Liverpool felt they should have been awarded a penalty after Diogo Jota’s cross hit Gabriel Magalhaes’ outstretched arm. Michael Oliver’s decision not to award a spot kick was upheld by VAR, and Jurgen Klopp’s side fell to a 3-2 loss.

In Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park, Marcus Rashford looked to have added gloss to the scoreline with a third, only for the goal to be ruled out for a slight brush of the ball on his arm.

However, in West Ham’s 3-1 win over Fulham earlier in the afternoon, Michail Antonio’s goal — despite looking superficially similar to Rashford’s — was allowed to stand. Gianluca Scamacca’s goal was also controversially allowed to stand.

The current handball law can be frustrating in its lack of clarity. This is how each decision was reached.

What is the current handball law?

Firstly, in the context of handball, it is considered that the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit. Any contact below that line is a potential handball.

According to IFAB, it is an offense if a player:

Deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball

Touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation

Scores in the opponents’ goal; directly from their hand/arm, even if accidental, including by the goalkeeper, or, immediately after the ball has Touched their hand/arm, even if Accidental

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, IFAB also clarified that referees were looking for a “deliberate action”, in which “the proximity” of any defender to the ball being struck will influence the referee’s decision.

They also tweaked the law on scoring after a handball. Whereas a goal previously could not be scored after an Accidental handball, this clarification ruled that the goal would stand, provided that the player who committed the handball was not the eventual scorer.

Both these clarifications were vital on Sunday.

Why weren’t Liverpool awarded a penalty?

It initially did not look promising for Arsenal. Gabriel’s arm was in an unnatural position, while it clearly hit him on the lower arm.

Michael Oliver’s decision not to award a penalty was examined by VAR, who did not overturn the decision.

However, it is understood the penalty was not awarded due to Gabriel’s Proximity to the ball, with the Arsenal defender deemed to have no time to react to Jota’s cross.

Why was Rashford’s goal disallowed?

Racing through on goal, Rashford rode James Tarkowski’s slide tackle, and rounded Jordan Pickford to score.

However, Tarkowski’s challenge saw the ball flick Rashford’s arm. While the goal would have stood if Rashford had squared the ball to Bruno Fernandes, a player who handballs it, even accidentally, cannot score themselves.

In that case, why was Antonio’s goal allowed to stand?

This is where it gets confusing. Antonio, while challenging for the ball, saw it deflect off his arm and put him through on goal, where he scored to cap West Ham’s win.

Referee Chris Kavanagh, alongside VAR, decided to allow Antonio’s goal because it was not deemed as occurring immediately before he scored. It was also not deemed a deliberate action.

Despite this explanation, there is still plenty up for debate. It could be argued that Antonio’s handball is closer to the goal being scored, with Rashford still needing to go past Pickford before scoring.

Another bone of contention could be the decision to call Antonio’s motion “accidental”, with the West Ham forward appearing to push the ball.

What about the Scamacca goal?

Earlier in the game, Fulham were aggrieved that handball was not given against Scamacca, for the goal which put West Ham 2-1 up. The Italian forward appeared to control the ball with his hand, but despite a three-minute VAR check, the goal was still given by VAR Michael Salisbury.

Video review was unable to categorically state that the ball Touched Scamacca’s hand or elbow, and so Kavanagh’s original decision stood. The referee was not asked to visit the monitor because the decision was not deemed a clear and obvious error.

After the game, Fulham head Coach Marco Silva said: “The decision came from VAR. He (the referee) has to respect that decision.

“But I saw on his face when I spoke to him he was embarrassed, because he saw it on the screen like I saw it. Everyone saw it. It is what it is.”

What else do I need to know?

For more on the intricacies of the handball law, Go Deeper with The Athletic’s Elias Burke below.

