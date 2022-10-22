EXPLAINED: The 2 Significant Reasons Why LIV Golf Got Its Namesake

The LIV Golf Series was once considered an insignificant blip to the existing Tours when it officially launched in October 2021. The association wasn’t considered seriously even after it launched its Inaugural event in London. But fast forward to one year and the LIV Golf Series continues to conduct events across Continents and has kept the PGA Tour on their toes. But have you ever wondered why the Saudi-backed LIV series was named as such? Contrary to regular convention, the title is not an acronym – it signifies a number.

What does LIV stand for?

The LIV Golf Series was formally launched as LIV Golf Investments, with ex-Australian golfer, Greg Norman, appointed as the CEO. The name LIV is actually the Roman numeral for the integer 54.

Not just that, the number denotes the total holes played in a single LIV event. A regular golf game spans 4 days and 72 holes, whereas LIV Golf has reduced the exiting duration by one day.

When asked about the naming convention, Norman explained his school of thought about the naming. “54 is the lowest score you could shoot if you were to birdie every hole on a par-72 course, so there is an aspirational aspect to the thinking. It is also the number of holes to be played in each event,” they said.

Indeed, the name resonates well with the game played in the league. In its early days, the LIV Golf Series was often called the ‘Saudi Golf League’ due to its origin. The PIF (Public Investment Fund) has played the major source of revenue to fund the series. The Sovereign Wealth funds of Saudi Arabia are considered one of the richest in the world, with total estimated assets of $620 billion.

Why is the LIV Golf Series so controversial?

The Saudi-backed league came up with its own league after its offer to partner with the PGA Tour was laid on deaf ears. However, the matter spiraled out of hand quickly when prominent Golfers switched their Alliance to LIV Golf in exchange for a hefty contract.

The most significant Blow arrived when the 6-time Major Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, joined the rebel league for a contract worth $200 million. The move turned heads and forced naysayers to take notice.

LIV Golf Series will conclude the final event of its Inaugural season with a team event at the Trump Doral National in Miami. The event will be held from 27th October.