Explained: How the 3pm blackout works – and why the Football League wants to scrap it

On Wednesday morning, the EFL took a huge step towards ending English football’s 3pm television blackout on Saturdays.

The organization, which runs the second, third and fourth tiers of English football, issued a request for broadcast proposals from the 2024-25 season onwards, which is when its existing deal with Sky Sports finishes.

This has the potential to have a huge impact on English football as the proposals look set to include Saturday 3pm fixtures — previously protected by the blackout since the 1960s.

But where did the blackout come from? And why is it still in place? For those unfamiliar with the rather arcane rule, The Athletic explains all.

How did the blackout start?

Article 48 of UEFA’s Statutes allows member nations to select a two-and-a-half-hour weekend slot where live football is banned from screens. Some reports suggest its origins date back to the 1950s but in England, the rule only emerged in 1987 when ITV struck a major television deal with the Football League.

Reacting to the proliferation of media agreements around the continent, Europe’s governing body wanted to protect attendances at stadiums and participation in grassroots games, so offered out the choice.

The English FA, in conjunction with broadcasters, decided that between 2.45pm and 5.15pm would be sacrosanct.

The regulation remains in place and even stops foreign matches from being shown live at that time in the UK — which is why fans of Serie A in the UK missed the first 15 minutes of AC Milan’s 2-0 win over