Explained: How does Matty Cash qualify to play for Poland?

Matty Cash lines up at right-back for Aston Villa and is set to represent Poland at the 2022 World Cup.

Cash was born in England and grew up in Buckinghamshire, so why is he playing for Poland? GOAL explains all.

Why did Matty Cash choose to represent Poland?

Cash can represent Poland due to his mother and late-grandfather who were both born in Poland. They switched allegiances in 2021, applying for citizenship in September before being granted it in October.

He had already spoken with the Polish FA three years prior to making the move, and after talking to the current president, Cerny Kulesza, he was convinced to make the switch.

Upon completion, Cash said: “This is a very important and proud day for me and my family. My application to get a Polish citizenship has been approved by Polish authorities. I would like to thank the president, my family and other people who helped me. Now it’s time for a new challenge. I will give my all for this country.”

How many caps has Cash won for Poland?

Since making his debut on November 12, 2021, Cash has won seven caps for his nation. He scored his first goal for them earlier this year in the Nations League against Spain. it remains his only goal at the international level.

Cash has been named in Poland’s starting XI for their World Cup opener against Mexico.