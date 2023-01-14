Experts Pick Prop Bets for Saturday NFL Wild Card Games

Although the Arizona Cardinals are out of the postseason, that shouldn’t stop fans within the borders of the state from putting some hard-earned American money on this weekend’s Wild Card Weekend slate.

For Saturday, we’re treated to two games: Seattle-San Francisco and Los Angeles-Jacksonville.

Both games have multiple selling points for casual fans to tune in, which includes the ability to bet on everything from spreads to player props.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button