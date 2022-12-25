Expert Picks for NFL Week 16

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Here’s a breakdown of how the experts think these two 4-10 teams will do.

NFL.com: Broncos 20-13 — Gregg Rosenthall Picks Denver to win this game against the Baker Mayfield-led Rams.

ESPN: Broncos 17, Rams 13 (Moody); Broncos 16, Rams 10 (Walder) — The two NFL Writers see Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passing for two or more touchdowns, with a big stipulation. “Wilson… will have (his) third game of the season with two or more touchdown passes,” the analysis said. “But — and it’s a significant but — only if Wilson shows more Patience against the Rams’ heavy dose of zone coverages with cornerbacks in off-coverage.”

USA Today: Split decision (3 picks-Broncos, 3 Picks Rams) — Four Writers see the Broncos scoring 20 points or more this Sunday, and all six Writers have the final score as a one-possession game.

CBS Sports: Rams 21, Broncos 14 — Many fans and experts saw this matchup, which was announced before the NFL draft, as a potential Super Bowl matchup; at the very least a playoff-implication atmosphere. Both teams proceeded to fall flat. The Super Bowl Champions from 2021 lost quarterback Matthew Stafford to a neck injury, and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has not lived up to expectations. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco sees Baker Mayfield’s Rams find a way to win.

Overall, what many saw as a must-see game in the early going, experts see as a one-possession game that at this point is for draft picks.

Tune into CBS Sports, or Nickelodeon (both can be found on the Paramount+ streaming service) at 2:30 pm MST on Sunday, December 25.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story Originally appeared on Broncos Wire