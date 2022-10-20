Expert opening night NBA picks, odds

Commercial Content 21+



After a pedestrian campaign that saw the Knicks miss the Playoffs for the eighth time in nine years, the Knicks tip off the 2022-23 campaign against one of the best young teams in the NBA – one that swept New York when these teams met last year .

The Grizzlies won those two contests by a combined 16 points, and they’re dealing as modest 4.5-point favorites at BetMGM ahead of each team’s season opener on Wednesday. Will they carry over last season’s momentum into this year, or can New York turn things around with a season-opening win?

Here’s how we’re betting Wednesday’s contest, which kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks odds (via BetMGM)

Grizzlies -4.5 (-105), Moneyline -185

Knicks +4.5 (-115), Moneyline +150

O/U 226.5 (-110)

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction and analysis

It’s been over five months since the Grizzlies’ historic season ended unceremoniously at the hands of the eventual NBA Finals Champion Warriors, so it’s easy to forget just how dominant this team was amid a franchise-record 56-win campaign.

Memphis posted the NBA’s second-best record (56-26) and ranked fifth in net rating (5.3) throughout the entire season. The Grizzlies took care of business against the spread as favorites with the league’s sixth-best record (34-21 ATS) in that spot, which includes a 17-10 ATS record when laying at least 4.5 points at home.

And Morant Getty Images

They did much of that without superstar guard Ja Morant, who Somehow finished sixth in MVP voting despite missing 25 games. He was simply that good when he played, scoring 27.4 points per game on 49.3% shooting to run away with the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award. They might have another leap in him this year, too, after seeing his usage rate increase each of the last three seasons.

On the other side, do we know what the Knicks are at this point? They threw $104 million at Jalen Brunson to be this team’s starting point guard, which sounded a whole lot more appealing when Donovan Mitchell was set to join him. Without that big splash, this backcourt suddenly feels undermanned, with Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Evan Fournier squaring off against the Unstoppable Morant.

Julius Randle took a clear step back last year, and he’ll need to return to his All-NBA form for the Knicks to have a shot at reaching any lofty goals this season. He’s got a chance to get right on Wednesday with defensive anchor Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) sidelined. However, the Grizzlies still have physical big man Steven Adams, Athletic forward Brandon Clarke, and preseason darling Santi Aldama to counter.

These teams were on complete opposite ends of the Spectrum last year: Memphis owned the NBA’s best ATS record (59-34-1), while New York was below-average (39-43) and looked like it on the court. I just don’t see enough changes for the Knicks, even with Brunson in tow, to expect a different outcome when these teams face off on Wednesday.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks pick