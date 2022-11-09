‘Experiment Failed’ – Scottie Scheffler Puts Trusty Club Back In The Bag

World No.2 Scottie Scheffler recently revealed he was trying a new putter after suffering frustration on the green in recent tournaments.

However, despite using it in the CJ Cup, the American lost his World No.1 position after finishing tied for 45th. After persevering with the new club over the first two rounds of last week’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club, he revealed he has switched back to his old putter.

