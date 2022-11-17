Experiencing the state volleyball tournament in the Twin Cities | News, Sports, Jobs

Thursday, Nov. 10

The anticipation of covering my first stat volleyball event was exciting. Even more exciting was the opportunity to cover two teams that may win the state championship in their class. It was also my first time ever heading to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and I wanted to relish every moment.

The drive to Minneapolis-St. Paul is always fun for me because I have my drink and music to get me through the three-hour ride. Once I arrive at my hotel, it’s showtime and I’m locked in on who I’m covering.

This particular day I was covering Hayley Fruin and the Minneota Vikings in their state quarterfinal match against New Life Academy-Woodbury. The arena was surprisingly scattered with crowds of people in various sections.

The match was a quick three-set win for the Vikings. Immediately afterwards, I was ushered to the media room to talk to the players and coaches.

I sat in that room in awe. I thought to myself that just a year ago, I was taking my first visit to Marshall, Minnesota. Now I’m covering the state volleyball tournament as a journalist. At that moment, I realized how grateful I am for the opportunity and blessed to watch coaches and players do what they love in sports.

After the media session, I returned back to my room. It is always an interesting sight when you ride the rail in Minneapolis. Some individuals were creating a scene, to say the least.

Friday, Nov. 11

This day started early. I had two semifinal matches to cover, the first of which was the Marshall Tigers’ semifinal match against Grand Rapids.

Exciting was an understatement. I had covered this team for most of the season. I wanted to see how the big stage would be for them playing against some of the best teams in the state. I remember walking into the arena that day and being greeted by two Marshall High School students. I also saw signs of different fans and a student section filled with Tigers supporting their local team.

Marshall won their match easily, but an Usher named Doug grabbed my attention. Doug came up to me and introduced himself while I was taking pictures for the match. He told me he had worked for the Xcel Energy Center for over 50 years and loved the state tournament because of its incredible athletes. They also explained to me where I could and couldn’t go with my credentials.

When I asked Doug about his fondest memory at the Xcel Energy Center, he simply stated that there were too many to count. He’s retired, so he comes to give him something to do and to see something new.

It was difficult not to be in awe of the athletes playing volleyball at such a high level. Having a courtside seat was a blessing because it gave me some breathtaking views of the action.

Both the Minneota Vikings and Marshall Tigers moved on to the finals. I was absolutely ecstatic as both of the teams I was covering were headed to the Finals in their class.

After the media was done, I continued to cover a few more games, making my day long but well worth it. As I lay my head down to rest Friday night, I eagerly awaited Saturday, the day I cover two Championship matches.

Saturday, Nov. 12

At this point in event coverage, you’re ready for the end. I was glad to be heading home after the matches. Little did I know how long the matches would take to conclude.

Showing up to the arena and getting everything set up in my cubicle was key because it was Championship Saturday. The first match was the Minneota Vikings against Mayer Lutheran.

The match was a rematch of last year’s championship. I was nervous because I wanted to take great photos and write a great story. I also was nervous because I didn’t want to write a story for a team that lost in the championship.

The match was an instant classic of back-and-forth between both teams. It was the best match of the season in my mind due to the stakes involved. Both crowds roared loudly. You could barely hear the person next to you.

As match point for the Vikings came about, I remember getting up from my seat and saying this could be the moment, don’t blow it by taking a terrible picture. Then it came and went, and the Vikings exorcised their loss to win the state championship.

After the media session, writing an article, and sending photos, I had to get ready for another match with the Tigers. However, due to matches going long, the Tigers’ initial start time of 6:30 pm got pushed back to after 9 pm Exhausted was the only word in my mind. I was playing the waiting game and working long days back-to-back. I knew I wouldn’t get home now until the wee hours of the morning.

Finally, the match started and the Tigers seized control early. I knew this match would be hard-fought, but the Tigers wouldn’t lose. This match had some rowdy fans as well. Some people in the Margaret-St. Benilde’s side of the stands were kicked out because of their vulgar language.

The Minneota match was five long sets, this one went quicker.

The Tigers won and made history. It was something that all of us fans and media who covered the team were proud of.

I’d always dreamed of covering a tournament with a state champion in it. Now I had done it with two teams. The state volleyball tournament was a great experience because it showed me how communities come together to support their athletes in what they do.