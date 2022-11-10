Experienced KoMets find a way in volleyball state quarterfinals – Post Bulletin

ST. PAUL — Things weren’t looking too good for the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA state volleyball tournament.

But that didn’t last long, although there would later be one more bump to get over.

Kasson-Mantorville tidied up its act considerably after some initial trouble and then found a way to beat unseeded but Athletic and tall Detroit Lakes 21-25, 25-21, 25-11 19-25, 15-13 Wednesday in the tournament quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.

So, make it eight of their last nine matches won by the 25-8 and third-ranked KoMets. And now it’s time for them to prepare for Friday’s semifinals where they will take on No. 3 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 11 am

KoMets Coach Larry Hegerle attributed his team’s success and ability to navigate some uneven play to its togetherness. It’s what he’s chalked up so much of what they’ve accomplished this season. This is as unified a group as he can imagine.

“The biggest thing about this team is that they care so much about each other,” Hegerle said. “It’s easy to stay together when you’re winning. But when you’re behind, teams can start pushing each other and fall apart. These guys don’t do that. They stay together. And that gives us an ability to win those close matches.”

It would have been easy to imagine KM having lost to Detroit Lakes had it also not had experience on its side. But the KoMets have a lot of it, having made it all the way to the Class AAA Championship match a year ago.

They showed up at Xcel Energy Center remarkably relaxed. Last year I did that for them. And calling on last season’s success made it all the easier to bounce back not once, but twice after dropping sets Wednesday.

“When we came into the building, we all were saying that we were not nearly as nervous as last year,” All-State libero Aryssa McAdams said. “We were more nervous for our section match (the title one, against Byron). I don’t think we dropped that first set because we were nervous. We just weren’t playing together as well as we normally do. But we stayed calm the whole night.”

KM also knew what to do to straighten out his act after that first-set loss. The Lakers had a height advantage and also a couple of players — led by high-flying All-State middle hitter Jalynn Gunderson — who can really jump.

They started the match by having their way at the net.

But KM adjusted and soon was turning the tables on Detroit Lakes, having subdued those Lakers hitters.

“We had to adjust to where (Detroit Lakes) was hitting to,” Hegerle said. “We figured it out and we were able to really dig. We had tons of digs today (McAdams with 28, Whittney Deno with 25 as well as 22 kills).”

That defense sure left an impression on Detroit Lakes.

“That was the best defense we’ve faced all season,” Gunderson said. “Nobody else has been close to that against us.”

After that bumpy first set for KM, and then an out-of-nowhere-comeback by the Lakers in Set. 4, a big response was demanded of KM once more.

There was going to be a fifth set, Winner take all. And that is just how the KoMets like it.

KM is not afraid of fifth sets. In the section tournament, it played two of them, beating Faribault in five in the semifinals and Byron in five in the final.

So, for the KoMets, the attitude was “bring it on.”

“Had we not gone five (sets) much before, we might have gotten nervous,” Deno said. “But we just reminded ourselves that we’d been here before and pushed through it. We got down at the beginning of the set (4-1), and then we just said, ‘We got this.’ “

Behind some great sets by Abby Distad (a staggering 57 for the night) and some excellent work at the net by Ella Babcock (15 kills), the KoMets polished things off, Babcock getting the game winner on a Rolling hit.

With it, KM rolls on, into the state semifinals.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Detroit Lakes 2

Detroit Lakes#25#21#11#25#13

Kasson-Mantorville#21#25#25#19#15

Detroit Lakes: Clark 17 digs; J. Gunderson 16 kills, 13 digs, 4 blocks; Jones 29 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; G. Gunderson 14 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks.

Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 28 digs; Jaden Heidt 10 digs, 2 aces; Skylar Flicek 5 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Babcock 15 kills, 2 blocks; Whittney Deno 22 kills, 25 digs; Adi Kelley 2 digs, 3 aces; Abby Distad 57 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace; Ellie Ask 15 kills, 4 digs; Sophia Sutton 8 kills, 1 block, 3 aces.