From Oscar Wilde to James Joyce, Ireland has been the birthplace of many of the world’s greatest writers. Trinity College’s Library is popular among tourists, but it is far from the only destination for book lovers. The Museum of Literature Ireland (known affectionately as the MoLI) provides a tranquil atmosphere to celebrate the Emerald Isle’s incredible literary past and present.





Originally the site of one of Dublin’s oldest universities, the MoLI perches on the boundary of St. Stephen’s Green. There are many experiences to seek out when visiting Dublin, but the MoLI is the perfect place for Bohemians and bookworms. Lying in the heart of the city, it is an extraordinary piece of Irish history that is easily accessible to all.

Guests can tour its incredibly preserved Georgian architecture, enjoy multiple interactive exhibits, or savor a wholesome meal in its lush gardens.





The MoLI: A Chapter In Dublin’s History

Dublin is the home of many interesting historical buildings. The MoLI is no exception. It primarily includes two houses from the thriving Georgian period, built in 1738 and 1765, respectively. These feature intricate examples of baroque plasterwork and Rococo stuccowork. Sunrays waft through arching windows to illuminate the carved swirls and Heroes that exemplify the era.

Opening Hours:

Tuesday – Sunday; Bank Holidays: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m

10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m Location: UCD Naughton Joyce Centre, 86 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, Ireland

UCD Naughton Joyce Centre, 86 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, Ireland Telephone Number: +353 1 716 5900

Dublin features many amazing museums, and the MoLI is no different. The museum also features rooms and halls from the Catholic University, a precursor to the modern-day University College Dublin. Established in 1854, the college would mold many influential Irish philosophers and writers, including Gerard Manley Hopkins and Maeve Binchy. Most famously, it would educate James Joyce, the author of Ulysses and Dubliners.

Pictures commemorate its past graduates. Black-and-white Photographs of Joyce and his Classmates smile at visitors, beckoning them to enter and learn their story.

Opening Hours:

Tuesday – Sunday; Bank Holiday Mondays: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m

Write Your Own Story At The MoLI

Newer additions to the MoLI include a variety of interactive exhibits. Guests first snake their way through glass displays of notebooks and histories. Next, they enter a large room with overhead speakers. Stepping up to tables of typed paper, Voices overhead echo memorable excerpts from Irish literature. James Joyce’s personal history is conveyed in an adjoining room, crossing walls of lit-up fact and fiction.

The upper floors are dedicated to Dublin’s contemporary community of creatives. A Cozy lounging area welcomes guests to sit and immerse themselves in shelves of books in a variety of languages. Another hallway leads visitors under a hanging arrangement of pages, flowing overhead between rooms displaying first editions and artistic short films.

A large chamber showcases a long table with pages and pencils meticulously arranged along it. Metallic tentacles dangle from the ceiling, capped with speakers. These Whisper the personal reflections of authors working in Ireland today. The opposite wall is checkered with posted papers, scrawled with poetry, prose, and art. Visitors can sit at the table and hold a speaker to their ear for inspiration as they create their own work. Then, their words joined the ever-increasing body of work Encapsulated in the MoLI.

Ticket Prices:

Adults: €12 (~$12.60)

€12 (~$12.60) Child, student, over 65s: €9.50 (~$10)

€9.50 (~$10) Family: €24 (~$25.20)

€24 (~$25.20) Adult and child: €13 (~$13.65)

€13 (~$13.65) Students, children, and over 65s every Wednesday until noon: Free

Free Children under 3: Free

Free Frontline healthcare and retail workers: Free

Free Jobseekers and carers: Free

Free Members and one guest: Free

Tours:

MoLI Guided Tour: €15 (~$15.75)

€15 (~$15.75) Historic House Tour: €16.50 (~$17.30)

Get A Taste Of The Local Cuisine

Ireland is famous for its drinking and dining. The MoLI offers guests a unique way to sample Dublin’s cuisine. The Commons Café is the museum’s on-site kitchen and eating area. Led by Irish food legends Domini and Peaches Kemp, its menu highlights home-baked goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, and locally-sourced drinks.

The Café also boasts an idyllic atmosphere and stunning views. Its indoor venue is quaint and intimate. Muted lights shine down onto wooden tables and framed photographs of kitchen scenes.

Additionally, Diners can venture out onto the café’s Veranda to enjoy MoLI’s beautiful gardens while eating their meal.

Cost: $$ – $$$

$$ – $$$ Opening Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m Telephone number: +353 1 716 5910

+353 1 716 5910 Recommended: Best Grilled Cheese is Tartine’s Sourdough or Goat’s Cheese Blaa

The MoLI Gardens: A Hidden Gem In Dublin

The yards blossom with pink roses and rainbow-hued flowers. A Bronze statue of a cleric smiles coyly as passersby. Rustic tables and benches are nestled beneath the tall trees, making the garden resemble a scene from a fairytale.

The MoLI’s Veranda also overlooks the Iveagh Gardens. Nestled away in a peaceful corner of the bustling city, these gardens are typically less busy than St. Stephen’s Green while still offering plenty of room to rest and relax. Emerald fields extend across this Hidden gem, bordered by towering trees.

Two large fountains jut up from the flat terrain, depicting Romanesque statues balancing water overhead. A massive manufactured waterfall gurgles on the far end of the park.

How To Support Artists At The MoLI

The MoLI also allows visitors to support local artists. The museum’s gift shop features prints, pins, and crafts commissioned by creators in the community. It carries copies of famous Irish literature while also cycling in books by newer, less-known authors. As a result, the Museum of Literature Ireland is a great way of learning about Ireland’s artistic roots while also getting insight into its developing talent.