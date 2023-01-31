Experience Japanese performance art at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

The professional Taiko drumming Troupe KODO will perform on Feb. 15 and 16 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Audiences are invited to experience the limitless possibilities of the traditional Japanese art of Taiko drum, a press release explained. The Japanese word “kodo” conveys two meanings: “heartbeat,” the Primal source of all rhythm, and “children of the drum,” a reflection of KODO’s desire to play the drums simply, with the heart of a child.

“KODO is finally back on the road and able to commence its One Earth Tour across North America, starting in Seattle and coming to Scottsdale mid-February,” said Abbey Messmer, programming director at the center, in the release. “KODO is an experience like no other with Massive Taiko drums producing a sound you can feel in your body and serious physical endurance exhibited by the musicians.”

Since the group’s debut at Berliner Festspiele in 1981, KODO has given more than 7,000 performances on five continents. Its origins stretch back a decade before that to a Gathering of young men and women on Sado Island, where they began to teach traditional Japanese performing arts and crafts to youth.

“KODO is completely disciplined but also knows how to have fun,” Messmer said. “The program will celebrate the group’s history presenting early works like ‘Dyu-Ha,’ signature pieces such as ‘O-daiko,’ ‘Yatai-bayashi’ and ‘Zoku,’ and new compositions.”

In addition to its theater schedule, KODO enjoys working with thousands of school children across Japan through its ongoing “School Workshop Performance” tours, the release stated.

The ensemble also participates in a wide range of projects and events, which includes headlining major international festivals, contributing to motion picture soundtracks and collaborating with a wide variety of global performing arts leaders.

Valley audience members can join KODO and explore traditional Japanese drums at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets start at $30. For information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480-499-8587.

Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community, the release added.

For information about services it offers, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.