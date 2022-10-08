Expectations remain high for Colorado Women’s basketball

Last season was special for the Colorado Women’s basketball team. Led by a special group of veterans in Mya Hollingshed, Peanut Tuitele and Sila Finau, the Buffs reached their first NCAA Tournament in nearly a decade.

That trio is now gone, but they should be just with the likes of Jaylyn Sherrod, Frida Formann, Kindyll Wetta and Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year Quay Miller all returning. Plus, head Coach JR Payne seems especially excited about Aaronette Vonleh, an incoming transfer from Arizona.

With the proper pieces still in place, the Buffs have an opportunity to dance in March once again.

“There’s no way we can go to a tournament one year and then not try to return the next year,” Miller said “I think expectations for us are always higher, regardless of if it’s the NCAA tournament or the Pac-12 Tournament or any game, we’re looking to win. That’s just how we’re trying to go about the whole season.”

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.