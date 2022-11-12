Expect Provincial sports week to help identify handball talent: IHA

Pontianak, W Kalimantan (ANTARA) – The Provincial sports week that is currently being held in several regions is expected to produce the best national Athletes in handball, the Indonesian Handball Association (IHA) has said.

“Through the Provincial sports week, (it is hoped that) handball Athletes can be (identified), not only at the Provincial level, (but also) at the national level. That way, handball sport can present new faces for Indonesia that excel at the international level,” IHA Chairperson Zulpydar Zaidar Mochtar said here on Saturday.

To become a national athlete, one needs to participate in a national championship first, such as the 2023 Pre-National Sports Week (Pre-PON) and 2024 PON, he explained.

“We continue to encourage handball athletes in the regions to be optimistic and give their best so that they can compete at the national level and bring Indonesia’s name to the world stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national handball team will compete at the 2022 International Men & Women Beach Handball Championship in Thailand, which will take place from November 15–19.

Furthermore, the 2023 Asian Beach Handball Championship will be held in Jakarta and the 2023 World Beach Handball in Bali. According to Mochtar, this is an opportunity for Indonesian handball athletes to give their best and make the nation proud.

“Beach and indoor handball is an Olympic sport. IHA will hold the national championship in December 2023. Handball will also be competed at the SEA Games and Asian Games. Hence, a long and staged coaching is needed,” he added.

He further said he expects the handball match at the 8th Provincial sports week in West Kalimantan to run smoothly, adding that Athletes from several districts or cities have shown their enthusiasm for making Achievements at the competition.

“Handball at the 8th Provincial sports week in West Kalimantan will take place from November 14–28, 2022. I hope it goes smoothly and everyone has a sense of optimism that they can give their best,” he added.

