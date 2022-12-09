Expect NFL to add more early morning games on Sundays

1. The 9:30 am ET window seems to be one of those things that NFL fans either hate or love.

Some folks think spending 1 pm to midnight in front of the TV consuming games is more than enough. Other people want as much time with football as possible and welcome a stand-alone game early in the morning.

If you’re in that latter group, it sure looks like you’re going to get your wish.

This season there were four 9:30 am games staged in various European countries. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reported earlier this week that the NFL could schedule as many as eight Sunday morning games from Europe next season.

