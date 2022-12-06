Expect a slugfest in this AFC North Matchup

With college football on hiatus until the Bowl games kick off, it’s an opportunity to target the NFL Week 14 slate. Here’s one wager option to back.

Sticking to just football talk, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was rusty last week against the lowly 1-10-1 Texans. Watson went 12-of-22 for zero touchdowns and one interception. Cleveland still managed to win 27-14 but not from Offensive production. Houston was so inept as an entire unit that the Browns were able to just sleepwalk to a win. Three turnovers from the Texans led to 21 points for the Browns.

Watson will now face a Bengals defense that is a big step up in class. Cincinnati is fourth-best in touchdowns allowed and top 10 in second-half points allowed. Just last week, the Bengals’ defense was able to limit Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to 223 passing yards and just one passing touchdown. Mahomes leads the league in passing yards and is on pace to set passing records. What will a rusty Watson be able to achieve in his second regular-season game in the last two seasons? Probably not much.

With the Browns likely turning to star RB Nick Chubb and the Bengals expecting RB Joe Mixon back from injury, this could be your typical ground-and-pound slugfest. Not to mention the Bengals are the fourth-best in the league in opponent fourth-quarter points allowed, limiting opponents to an average of three points scored to close out games. Bengals linebackers Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson could have big games. Take the under in this AFC North brawl.