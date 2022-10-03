Expanded College Football Playoff mock heavy on SEC, Big Ten

Imagine the icy Breeze hitting your face, the Windchill in the low 30s and snow flurries drifting from the heavens.

That’s what awaits Lane Kiffin and Be Miss in our latest College Football Playoff 12-team mock as they march into the Big House for a first-round game in mid-December! Meanwhile, Lawrence, Kans., hosts the single-biggest event in the school’s history (basketball, be damned!), and the Vols travel to LA for a night in the Coliseum. Don’t forget about Jamey Chadwell and his Chanticleers, who drive five hours west for a Playoff game between the hedges.

.

