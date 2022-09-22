Exhibits for Sept. 22 | Arts

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to [email protected]

“The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville Through Portraits of Community Resilience”: Outdoor exhibition of 18 larger-than-life Photographs by Eze Amos with QR codes linked to three-minute recordings can be seen in trees along the Downtown Mall.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Unconditional: Artworks by Kitty Dodd” is on view through Saturday. artscenter’s orange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: September’s hours are 1 to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: Art by Matalie Deane can be seen on the back wall during September. 9 am to 8 pm Wednesday and Thursday, 9 am to 9 pm Friday and Saturday and 9 am to 5 pm Sunday. botanicalfare.com.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: thebridgepai.org. (434) 218-2060.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Making the Cut: The Art of Paper Cutting by Ming” by Ming Qiu Chen, September’s Featured artist, can be seen throughout the month. Open to the public from noon to 5 pm Sundays, 10 am to 6 pm Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 am to 7 pm Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Artworks by Linda Abbey, Susan Lang, Carolyn Ratcliffe and Chris Rich are on display on the upper level through Oct. 31. Reception scheduled for 4 to 6 pm Sept. 22. https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: “Light: Illusions,” recent works by Beverly Ress, can be seen through Sept. 30. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 am to 4 pm weekdays. [email protected] Chroma projects.com.

The Connaughton Gallery at McIntire School of Commerce: “From Water and Wheels to Abstracted Ideals” by Eric Cross and Stan Sweeney can be seen through Dec. 9 on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls on the East Lawn. Exhibition hours: 8 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday; closed weekends.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Stained Glass in the Dalle-de-Verre Technique” by Viesturs “Vee” Osvalds, September’s guest artist, can be seen through Sept. 30. crozetartisandepot.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography” on view through Dec. 31. “Kenji Nakahashi: Weighing Time” on view through Dec. 31. “Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity” on view through Feb. 12, 2023. “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia” on view through March 19, 2023. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Fiber and Stitch Art Collective: Inspired by Gauguin’s Tahiti” can be seen through Sunday. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is planned for 5 pm Thursday. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday and 8 am to 2 pm Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: “The Future and Beyond,” works by Raneem Tarfa, Feixue Mei, Sha Li and and Hannah England, will be on view through Oct. 14. 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. “Yolngu at Heart: A Model for Intercultural Collaboration,” a virtual event with Yolngu artist Djambawa Marawill and Kluge-Ruhe Director Margo Smith, is set for 7 pm Thursday; register for the livestreamed lecture online at hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23, 2023. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist Residency program will resume with Tylor’s Residency in March 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by Volunteer guides at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 pm Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 pm for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its Immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by new and returning artists. Hours are 4 to 8 pm Thursdays, noon to 8 pm Fridays, 10 am to 8 pm Saturdays and 10 am to 6 pm Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring Photographs from Fredericksburg Photography Club, Shenandoah Photographic Society, Camera Club of Richmond and others and curated by Alison Thomas, will be on view through Friday. Gallery is open from noon to 2 pm Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarta.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “Out of the Darkness,” acrylics on Canvas by Deborah Davis, can be seen through Sept. 25. Open to the public from 11 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: September’s exhibitions include “Maryanna Williams: Vessels,” “Jennifer Billingsly and Anuja Jaitly: There is another world, but it is inside this one,” “Mary Jane Check: ‘Good Humor: A Mini Show of Happy Art’” and “McGuffey Group Show: ‘Reflections: From the Physical to the Metaphysical’” through Oct. 2. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Northside Library: Works by Matalie Deane are on display throughout September. (434) 973-7893.

Piedmont Place: Works by Cassidy Girwin, Brita Lineburger, Craig Lineburger, Julia Kindred and Juliette Swanson can be seen in the second-floor hallway through Sept. 28.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery and a retrospective of works from PVCC’s The Fall Line literary Magazine in the North Gallery will open from 5 to 7 pm Friday and remain on view through Nov. 5. Reception guests may pick up copies of the 2022 issue of The Fall Line and hear readings from selected works at 6 pm Friday in the gallery. Participating artists in the Annual Faculty Exhibition include Rebekah Wostrel, Rick Weaver, Jonah Tobias, Jeremy Taylor, Ed Miller, Aaron Miller, Lou Haney, Todd Free, Tom Clarkson and Fenella Belle. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “With a Thousand Other Heartbeats” by Kathleen Markowitz and “Slant” by Don Crow can be seen through Oct. 9 at 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: “Art for Life,” pastels by Joan Dreicer, can be seen through Oct. 31 as a fundraiser for the University of Virginia Cancer Center. Reception is set for 5 pm Oct. 14. 608 A Preston Ave.

Revalation Vineyards: Oil paintings by Richard Young can be seen through the end of October. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5,” a group exhibition and fundraiser featuring 438 works by 146 artists, is on view in the Main Gallery through Sept. 30 to help launch the gallery’s 49th season. “Artist-in-Residence: Somé Louis” will be on view in the Dové Gallery through Sept. 30. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: “Connections,” paintings by Tim Burgess, can be seen through Sept. 30. 10 am to 2 pm Mondays through Fridays. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

University of Virginia Student Health and Wellness Center: “The Cleopatra Project: Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia,” a Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle group multimedia art and educational exhibition, is on view through Oct. 31. Includes selected art from “The Socrates Project: Poisonous Plants in Virginia.” Exhibition is a Collaboration among Virginia Master Naturalists program, the Division of Medical Toxicology — Department of Emergency Medicine at UVa School of Medicine and UVa Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center. Level 1 at 550 Brandon Ave.

Visible Records: “This Is the Place” by Freeman Artists in Residence JaVori Warren and Megan Richards on view. September’s artist in residence is Jackie sumell. Hours: 11 am to 5 pm Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 pm Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: In the renovated vintage Camper behind WTJU’s Studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 pm Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email [email protected] thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Les Yeux du Monde: Opening for “Bright Lines: David Summers” will be from 4:30 to 6:30 pm Saturday. Exhibition will be on view through Oct. 30. Lunch and Conversation with the Artist is scheduled at noon Oct. 16; reservations are required by emailing [email protected] Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 pm Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email [email protected] Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.