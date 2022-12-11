Exhibits at Columbus College of Art and Design focus on the power of words

In the hands of accomplished artists, just a single word or two — or three, at the most — can dazzle viewers with powerful, striking imagery.

Concurrent, complementary exhibits at Columbus College of Art & Design’s Beeler Gallery demonstrate this feat, making use of text and design in contemporary art. One body of work is a display of nearly 200 posters by artists from around the world, each using the word “tolerance” in their native language. The other exhibit, sharing the Beeler Gallery space, is an installation of new works by Columbus artist and Retired Ohio State University Professor Michael Mercil.

Tolerance Project

The posters, of which there are so many they are also displayed outside the gallery in the Canzani Center lobby, as well as at the Loann Crane Center for Design across the street – are bold, colorful and mesmerizing in their distinctive graphic designs. In many ways, they express the meaning and dimensions of tolerance.

The traveling Tolerance Project began in 2017. Posters are added to the project as it travels the world.

CCAD alum Dave Flaherty, a New York City artist, added his stunning orange and blue poster to the array.

‘Some Thing(s)’

Mercil’s works in his “Some Thing(s)” exhibit are minimalist drawings, enameled metal panels and needlepoint works of single words formed from simple, block letters. The artist has said that the two-dimensional pieces are things and not stand-ins for images.

