Exhibition on Deck for Fighting Illini Women’s Basketball

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois Women’s basketball will open the 2022-23 campaign with an exhibition against Quincy on Friday, Nov. 4. Tipoff is slated for 7 pm CT with the action streaming on B1G+.

Parking is free for all Illinois Women’s basketball home games and doors to State Farm Center will open 60 minutes prior to game time.

Friday night’s exhibition falls on Illinois’ Dad’s Weekend. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time HERE or at the ticket window.

Fans in attendance should plan to stay through the end of the game this season as Coach Green will address the crowd before getting on the radio post-game show that will be broadcast through the arena. Following Illinois victories, Illini student-athletes will head into the stands to meet fans, sign autographs and take photos.

Fans unable to attend can watch the Illinois-Quincy game online by purchasing a subscription to B1G+, a streaming service of non-televised events produced by the Big Ten Network in partnership with the Big Ten Conference schools.

Friday night’s exhibition will give Illini Nation a chance to catch head Coach Shauna Green ‘s team in action for the first time of the season.

Fans who sign up for the Illinois School Pass can choose either the monthly rate of $9.95 or the annual rate of $79.95. The B1G+ Illinois school pass includes access to live streaming of non-televised Illini games, next day on-demand archives, and access to the Big Ten Network’s library of Illinois’ previous season classics and originals.

INFORMATION FOR STATE FARM CENTER

The following are important updates about the game day fan experience and reminders of what attendees can expect when returning to State Farm Center.

CASHLESS CONCESSIONS

Following successful implementation at Illini Football home games at Memorial Stadium, food service partner, Spectra, has announced that all concessions transactions at State Farm Center will now be cashless. Under the new procedure, fans will use a tablet screen to input their order and pay using a credit or debit card. NFC-enabled devices may also be used to pay with credit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay at most permanent concession stands. Cashless transactions are expected to result in quicker, more efficient service throughout the State Farm Center.

SECURITY SCREENING & CLEAR BAG POLICY

Fans attending Illini home games this season can expect the same security screening procedures and clear bag policy enforcement as previous years.

As a reminder, all patrons will be asked to pass through metal detectors or be hand screened at State Farm Center entrances. Cell phones, cameras, eyeglass cases, and any other large metal objects should be removed from pockets. Keys, coins, jewelry, watches, wallets, belts, and shoes do not need to be removed unless requested by a member of the State Farm Center security team.

The Clear Bag Policy implemented in 2018 is still in effect. Non-clear bags larger than 4.5″x7″ (including purses, binocular cases, etc.) are NOT permitted. Additionally, containers (except empty clear plastic water bottles under 32 oz.), food and drink, laptops/large electronic devices, flags/banners/blankets, noisemakers, and weapons are all prohibited from Entering State Farm Center.

Additional information regarding these policies can be found on StateFarmCenter.com.

TICKETS

Single game tickets start at just $5 to catch Illinois Women’s basketball in action inside State Farm Center during the 2022-23 campaign.

Season tickets remain available as well and can be purchased HERE, starting at $40 per seat.

The regular season opener is set for Wednesday, Nov. 9, when LIU Brooklyn comes to town for a 7 pm CT game. Illinois will remain at home for its first five contests of the season, spanning a 13-day period before the Squad hits the road over Thanksgiving break.