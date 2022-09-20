Exhibition Of ‘Satya Shodhak Samaj’ Literature To Be Held At Pune University On September 24 – Punekar News

Pune, 20th September 2022: The 150th year of ‘Satya Shodhak Samaj’ founded by Mahatma Phule is starting on September 24. On this occasion, the History Department of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) organized an exhibition of ‘Satya Shodhak Samaj’ literature on September 24, and this exhibition will start from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm.

Mahatma Phule founded ‘Satyashodak Samaj’ on September 24, 1873. On this occasion, an exhibition has been organized in the historical museum on the first floor of the main building of the university. This exhibition will be inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Dr Karbhari Kale.

In this exhibition, books of ‘Satyashodak Samaj’, Newspapers and boom ‘Satyashodak Samaj’ brought British Library along with from various libraries such as Jaykar Library of SPPU, Fergusson College’s Wadia Library, Shahu Library Kakadwadi, Deenmitrakar Mukundarao Patil Memorial Library, Kukane, as well as Khardekar Library, Shivaji University is included in this exhibition.

Dr Kumbhojkar has received a grant from the Indian Council of Historical Research to study this material collected as part of a research project. Along with the exhibition, a heritage tour of the main building by the university will be held at 11.00 am on that day.