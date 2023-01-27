Exhibition: Art, literary works major attraction at Patiala Heritage Festival

PATIALA An art and literature festival, under the aegis of ‘Patiala Heritage Festival-2023’ was organized by Patiala district administration at Musafir Memorial Central State library on Friday.

Revived after Covid-19, the festival was inaugurated by minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra, MLA from Patiala Urban Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, and MLA from Sanour, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra.

In Collaboration with People for Arts, Heritage and Literature, the district administration organized a story telling program and a workshop on phulkari embroidery.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in Collaboration with Patiala Social Welfare Society motivated the people to use cloth and jute bags by shunning single use plastic. Besides Stalls by Saket drug de-addiction centre, publication Bureau of Punjabi University, Patiala, Janhit Samiti, the Readers of the central state library had also put on display a stall about bookmarks.

“We are happy that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has sanctioned ₹ 8.26 crore for the digitization of the historic belongings at the MM Central State Library,” said Jauramajra.

Prabhjot Kaur, chief librarian of MM Central State library, said, “It is a matter of great pride that art and literature festival has been organized here as it fulfills our objective to initiate, connect and engage.”

Jaswinder Kaur, a student of grade 12, said, “It is a very enriching experience to witness literature and art in the library.”

Narinder pal Singh, founder of Akal Sahai Museum, Ludhiana, displayed ancient manuscripts written in Gurmukhi. Singh said, “These handwritten manuscripts are in Gurmukhi script. These date back to the Mughal era. There are also ancient weapons, arrow-heads, jewelery and stamp paper of Phulkian States.” Apinder Singh Chahal, a Patiala Resident had showcased glimpses of Patiala’s history through postcards at the exhibition.