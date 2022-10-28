Exeter volleyball beats Nashua North in Division I quarterfinal match

EXETER – It was nearly 40 minutes after the fourth-seeded Exeter High School volleyball team beat Nashua North, 3-2 in a Division I quarterfinal match that Exeter head Coach Kate Simmons still found herself crying, Tears of joy, over her team’s accomplishment and earning a date in the state semifinals.

“We’re really excited about going to the final four,” Simmons said. “We’ve worked really hard to get to this point and the team deserves to see what it feels like to be there. They’re excited to be playing the No. 1 seed (Bedford) because the pressure is on them to perform. We get to go and do what we do on the court which is play hard.”

Exeter (16-4) will face Bedford (19-0) on Tuesday at Pinkerton Academy. The Bulldogs advanced with a 3-0 win over No. 8 of Bishop Guertin. Exeter lost to Bedford, 3-0, in the Lone regular-season matchup between the schools.

Individual game scores in Exeter’s win were 20-25, 25-12, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12.

Summer LeClerc led Exeter with 18 digs, nine kills, three aces and three blocks. Teammate Lauren Tuttle had 12 digs, and 10 kills, while Caroline Burke had 28 assists, 18 digs and two aces. Julia Holly (26 digs) and Rachel Poulin (14 digs, six kills, two aces) also starred in the win.

VOLLEYBALL

Well. 3 Londonderry 3

Well. 2 Dover 2

LONDONDERRY – Tory Vitko had 34 assists and 16 digs for Dover in a Division I quarterfinal loss.

Individual game scores were 7-25, 26-28, 25-14, 25-19, 15-11.

Dover finished with a record of 14-6.

Aidyn Stone had 12 digs, reaching 500 for her career. Charlotte Albert (14 kills, 12 digs) and Reagan Bernard (eight kills) starred for the Green Wave.

Well. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 3

Well. 12 Manchester West 0

DOVER – The Saints moved on in the Division II tournament with this first-round win.

St. Thomas Aquinas will face visit No. 4 Campbell Saturday in a quarterfinal.

Individual game scores were 25-7, 25-13, 25-18.