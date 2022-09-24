Exeter soccer teams Sweep Winnacunnet in NHIAA Division I rivalry

HAMPTON – Callie Neils and Kaitlyn Normand each scored a goal in the second half and the Exeter High School girls soccer team beat Winnacunnet, 2-0 on Friday in a Division I contest.

“Against Winnacunnet, a win is always a good one,” Exeter head Coach Meg Young said. “I thought they outplayed us in the first half, and it was a typical Exeter Winnacunnet game that went down to the wire.”

Exeter goalie Kristen Bickford earned the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newmarket 2

Concord Christian Academy 1

CONCORD — Gia Tilton and Jillian Long each scored a goal for the Mules in this Division IV win.

Defensively, Emma Walkowiak and Morgan Boucher shined.

York 3

Traip Academy 1

KITTERY, Maine – Chloe Bourque scored two goals, and Gabi Galbadis had one for Class B South York.

Noelle Denholm scored for Class C Traip.

Traip goalie Lilly Stuart had 10 saves, while counterpart Ella Hickey had four.

Portsmouth Christian Academy 7

Wilton-Lyndeborough 0

DOVER – Lula Wamberg scored four goals and Tatiana Stockbower added three in this Division IV win for the Eagles.

PCA is now 5-2.

BOYS SOCCER

Exeter 2

Winnacunnet 1, OT

HAMPTON — Exeter’s Jack Herring scored the opening goal for the Blue Hawks, who later got the game-winning goal from Marshall Lasewicz in overtime in this Division I contest.

Owen O’Keefe assisted on the Lasewicz goal, and Joe Bernard had five saves in goal.

Exeter is now 6-2, Winnacunnet is 5-4.

Willem Belanger scored for the Warriors, while goalie Tanyon Ziolkowski had nine saves.

Hillsboro/Deering 3

St. Thomas Aquinas 2

HILLSBORO — St. Thomas Aquinas received goals from Brady Livas and Owen Simas in this Division III loss.

St. Thomas is now 3-4 on the season.

Ryan Whiting and Carson Couperthwait both had assists for the Saints.

Oyster River 4

Sanborn 0

DURHAM — Lukas Huegel, Anders Eisenhauer, Brady Luczek and Ethan Brewer each scored a goal for the Bobcats in this Division II win.

Hunter Perry and Ty Dorow each had assists for the Bobcats, while goalies Ethan Whaley and Kyle Butts had five and three saves, respectively.

Portsmouth Christian Academy 3

Hinsdale 1

HINSDALE — PCA won its fourth straight game behind goals from Isaac Kohl, Tim Kelm and Jai Maganti.

David Sauers recorded an assist.

VOLLEYBALL

Somersworth 3

Hillsboro/Deering 1

HILLSBORO – Somersworth improved to 8-0 with this Division III win.

Senior Avi Cuevas and junior Shauna Breitmeier each had 10 kills for the Hilltoppers, while sophomore Aby Lambert had 24 assists.

Newfound 3

Portsmouth Christian Academy 1

DOVER — Liahna Messier led PCA with 12 digs, seven kills and four aces in this Division III matchup.

Individual scores were 24-26, 25-16, 25-22.

Alex Griffin had seven kills for PCA, while Kate Wesley had three kills and Emily Esters had 23 digs.

CROSS COUNTRY

York wins three-team match

YARMOUTH — York’s Aidan Ring placed second overall (18 minutes, 03) to lead York to the win.

York had a team score of 30, beating Wells (42) and Yarmouth (60).

York’s Ken Hermawan (18:22.20) placed fourth, Owen Spaulding (18:25.90) ​​was sixth, Hayden Atkinson (18:30.80) was eighth and Ben Eager (18:33.50) placed 10th.

