Exeter soccer teams Sweep Winnacunnet in NHIAA Division I rivalry

Exeter soccer teams Sweep Winnacunnet in NHIAA Division I rivalry

HAMPTON – Callie Neils and Kaitlyn Normand each scored a goal in the second half and the Exeter High School girls soccer team beat Winnacunnet, 2-0 on Friday in a Division I contest.

“Against Winnacunnet, a win is always a good one,” Exeter head Coach Meg Young said. “I thought they outplayed us in the first half, and it was a typical Exeter Winnacunnet game that went down to the wire.”

Winnacunnet goalie Kate Gagne leaps to deflect an Exeter shot during Friday's Division I girls soccer match in Hampton. Exeter won 2-0.

Exeter goalie Kristen Bickford earned the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newmarket 2

Concord Christian Academy 1

CONCORD — Gia Tilton and Jillian Long each scored a goal for the Mules in this Division IV win.

Defensively, Emma Walkowiak and Morgan Boucher shined.

York 3

Traip Academy 1

KITTERY, Maine – Chloe Bourque scored two goals, and Gabi Galbadis had one for Class B South York.

Noelle Denholm scored for Class C Traip.

Traip goalie Lilly Stuart had 10 saves, while counterpart Ella Hickey had four.

Portsmouth Christian Academy 7

Wilton-Lyndeborough 0

DOVER – Lula Wamberg scored four goals and Tatiana Stockbower added three in this Division IV win for the Eagles.

PCA is now 5-2.

BOYS SOCCER

Exeter 2

Winnacunnet 1, OT

HAMPTON — Exeter’s Jack Herring scored the opening goal for the Blue Hawks, who later got the game-winning goal from Marshall Lasewicz in overtime in this Division I contest.

Winnacunnet's Cam Sakelarios fends off Exeter's Dylan Drunsic during Friday's Division I boys soccer match.

Owen O’Keefe assisted on the Lasewicz goal, and Joe Bernard had five saves in goal.

Exeter is now 6-2, Winnacunnet is 5-4.

Willem Belanger scored for the Warriors, while goalie Tanyon Ziolkowski had nine saves.

Hillsboro/Deering 3

St. Thomas Aquinas 2

HILLSBORO — St. Thomas Aquinas received goals from Brady Livas and Owen Simas in this Division III loss.

St. Thomas is now 3-4 on the season.

Ryan Whiting and Carson Couperthwait both had assists for the Saints.

Oyster River 4

Sanborn 0

DURHAM — Lukas Huegel, Anders Eisenhauer, Brady Luczek and Ethan Brewer each scored a goal for the Bobcats in this Division II win.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button