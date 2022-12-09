Exelixis’ Cabometyx/Tecentriq Combo Misses Overall Survival Goal In Lung Cancer Setting
Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) announced that the CONTACT-01 study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis.
CONTACT-01 is a phase 3 trial evaluating Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in combination with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) versus Docetaxel in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without Actionable mutations who experienced disease progression on or after treatment.
The safety profile of the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab observed in the trial was consistent with the known safety profiles for each single agent.
No new safety signals were identified.
Secondary endpoints included progression-free survival, objective response rate, and duration of response.
CONTACT-01 was Sponsored by Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) and co-funded by Exelixis.
Ipsen (OTC: IPSEY) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) opted to participate in the trial and are contributing to this study’s funding under the companies’ terms and respective collaboration agreements with Exelixis.
Price Action: EXEL shares are down 0.97% at $16.36 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
