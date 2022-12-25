Executive Says Zach LaVine ‘Wants’ Trade To Lakers

One two-time All-Star reportedly is keen on joining the Los Angeles Lakers, according to an Anonymous NBA executive.

Chicago Bulls forward Zach LaVine “has been very clear” regarding his future career ambitions. The executive claimed that LaVine has his sights set on joining the Lakers, a move that agents from Klutch Sports — which LeBron James co-founded — are also on board with.

“LaVine wants to go to the Lakers, that has been pretty clear for a while now,” an Anonymous NBA general manager said, according to Heavy Sports. “The agents (from Klutch Sports) want him to be in Los Angeles, he is a UCLA guy and they did some rattling about his contract last offseason, to kind of lay the groundwork if things blew up. Which they seem to be doing.”

LaVine is currently making his sixth run with the Bulls. He also has seven years remaining in his $215 million agreement, which commits LaVine to Chicago until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

However, while a trade would shortcut the potential arrival time, it’s not feasible for one reason. The Lakers don’t have the trade chips to entice the Bulls. Aside from James — who isn’t leaving and Anthony Davis — a crucial Cornerstone — striking a deal won’t be easy.

“The problem on LaVine is from the Lakers’ side, there is nothing they could trade Chicago short of Anthony Davis,” the executive said. “Now, that is a possibility — Davis is a Chicago guy and if he were going to leave the Lakers, the Bulls would be one of the few places he’d be ok with. The Bulls and Lakers would be swapping stars with injury problems, essentially.”

LaVine has averaged 22.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field in 28 games played this season.