Exec Slams Chicago Bulls For Nikola Vucevic Trade

The Chicago Bulls were a team that many people were high on Entering the 2021-22 NBA season. They had spent the previous few months upgrading the roster and the process started ahead of the 2021 trade deadline.

In a shocking move, the Bulls acquired Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, who began their rebuild. Many thought Chicago was a big winner acquiring the All-Star center along with Al-Farouq Aminu in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks.

The first of those Picks was conveyed in 2021 and the Magic used it to select Franz Wagner No. 8 overalls. The second will head to Orlando in 2023 and based on how the team looks heading into the 2022-23 season, it could be another valuable selection.

The Bulls look like they are going to be without point guard Lonzo Ball at the start of the season. With other teams in the Eastern Conference improving this offseason. Chicago could struggle to make the postseason.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls & Orlando Magic Updates

That is certainly something that Orlando is hoping happens as the worse that the Bulls do, the better it is for them. One NBA executive that spoke to NBA Analysis Network is certainly not high on Chicago’s Outlook this season, slamming the Vucevic trade.

“It’s going to be tough for Chicago to compete in the East. They went all in with that Nikola Vucevic trade and don’t have a strong outlook, so that’s pretty rough. Their start to last season ended up being a flash in the pan. … I’d much rather have Wendell Carter Jr. this season and going forward. That trade is going to look terrible very soon”

Given the makeup of the team with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, Vucevic is a bit of an awkward fit. At the time when he was acquired, Chicago was happy because they had another All-Star to pair with LaVine to help take pressure off of him. They could not have foreseen DeRozan being acquired in a sign-and-trade a few months later, pushing Vucevic down the pecking order.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls & Orlando Magic Updates

Carter would certainly be a better fit for this Bulls Squad as he can do more without the ball in his hands than Vucevic can. Carter can impact the game with his defense and rebounding and being more than eight years younger, has a much higher ceiling.

While the executive doesn’t like the trade for Chicago, he believes the Magic are on the right path to returning to relevance.

“Give the Magic a lot of credit. They pulled the plug on a mediocre core at a good time. They got the grand prize with Paolo Banchero. Franz Wagner looks very solid and has strong potential. I still need to see a lot more from Jalen Suggs, but overall, I like what they’ve done. Again, give them credit.”

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls & Orlando Magic Updates

Orlando has put together an impressive core of young players the last two offseasons with Paolo Bancerho being the most recent addition. If they can develop and get close to their ceilings, the Magic could be a team making some noise sooner than later.