Exclusive: Phil Mickelson on LIV Golf’s second year, his game and the majors

Phil Mickelson’s status as a Hall of Fame golfer and one of the game’s best players is secure, but it remains to be seen how his involvement with LIV Golf will impact his overall legacy, one that many argue was damaged when he defected to the Rival league last year.

Pinpointing LIV Golf’s Origins might be difficult, but there is no denying Mickelson’s role in its emergence. One year ago chatter turned to Chaos in the aftermath of his comments about the PGA Tour’s “obnoxious greed.”

Mickelson outlined his issues with the Tour during a Golf Digest interview that took place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club outside of Jeddah, where he was competing in the Saudi International, an Asian Tour event backed by the same funding that is in place for LIV Golf.

