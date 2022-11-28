Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal

Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team – it’s Ivica Zubac’s year, his ZubacCaissance.

“Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I’m really working towards,” Zubac said to AllClippers. “It’s one of my goals coming into the season, just being as best defensively as I can be. If that’s enough for one of the All-Defense teams, that would be amazing. I want to show people that I’m capable of that and for sure that’s one of my goals.”

