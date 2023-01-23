EXCLUSIVE: “It Wasn’t A Pre-Planned Thing,” John Barnes On His Famous Goal Against Brazil

Liverpool and England Legend John Barnes has Revealed his famous goal for England against Brazil in 1984 “wasn’t a pre-planned thing,” whilst speaking to LFCTransferRoom via freebets.com

“I was trying to see someone to pass to,” Revealed Barnes

“There’s no player I can imagine who scores a goal by dribbling from the halfway line, who thinks when they get the ball on the halfway line, there are four players in front of me and I’m going to dribble until I score or until I lose the ball?”

The famous Strike is regarded by some to be one of the best goals in England’s history, with Barnes beating most of the Bazilian team before slotting the ball home to give England the lead.

“What you have to do is you look to pass to someone, if you can’t see someone pass, you have to keep going. So after beating the first player, I looked to pass to Tony Woodcock but I couldn’t get the ball to him, so I kept going until eventually, I was there in front of the goal,”

“It wasn’t a pre-planned thing, I didn’t really think about it. So it’s difficult for me to go back and remember it because I was just reacting to the bodies in front of me,”

“Even watching it now on television it’s like having an out body experience.”

