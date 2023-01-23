EXCLUSIVE: “It Wasn’t A Pre-Planned Thing,” John Barnes On His Famous Goal Against Brazil

Liverpool and England Legend John Barnes has Revealed his famous goal for England against Brazil in 1984 “wasn’t a pre-planned thing,” whilst speaking to LFCTransferRoom via freebets.com

“I was trying to see someone to pass to,” Revealed Barnes

“There’s no player I can imagine who scores a goal by dribbling from the halfway line, who thinks when they get the ball on the halfway line, there are four players in front of me and I’m going to dribble until I score or until I lose the ball?”

