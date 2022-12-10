Exclusive: Former Rocket Terrence Jones Explains Why He Belongs in the NBA

Seven-year NBA Veteran Terrence Jones is playing in Taiwan, for the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers in the P. League+. However, he is steadfast regarding his place in the basketball world. Jones explained to Sideline Sources’ Wenzell Ortiz why he belongs in the NBA. He detailed how he has the “skills” and “versatility” for today’s game, and lamented the “unfair stigma” he feels maligns his name.

Jones, 30, averaged 38.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over the course of his first three games in Taiwan. These scintillating performances are merely proof of why the big man feels he should still be in the league. He also emphasizes his indelible experiences playing for championship-caliber teams as an auspicious attribute for playing in the association today.

“I feel the reason I belong in the NBA is that I am an NBA Veteran with experience as a starter on a team that went to the Western Conference Finals,” Jones explained to Sideline Sources’ Wenzell Ortiz. “I have the skills and versatility to fit in today’s NBA more than those years. Also, I can defend multiple positions and can make plays for myself and my teammates. I always pride myself on playing winning basketball and know I could help a team in the playoffs.”

The former Wildcat also delved into how much he has grown since playing in the NBA.

“I would just love the opportunity to support my son and family playing in the best league in the world. I’ve grown as a professional on and off the court. I’ve also learned how to lead with hard work, positive energy, and communication. This has allowed me to be the best role model and father to all my fans and kids from my community.”

Finally, Jones lamented the apocryphal, negative stigma that he feels belies his reputation.

“To the ones that follow me around the world, I think there’s been an unfair stigma attached to my name, and if given an opportunity, I would be able to change the narrative.”

