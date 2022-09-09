Exclusive: Former NBA Star Ranks Kawhi Leonard Top-3 California Player Ever

Kawhi Leonard’s ties to Southern California were integral in leading him to the LA Clippers. With family still located where he grew up near Los Angeles, Leonard had long desired to play close to home. Now with an opportunity to do that, Leonard is building his Legacy in the same area he grew up in.

AllClippers recently had an opportunity to speak exclusively with former Milwaukee Bucks star Brandon Jennings, who is another California basketball product. Born in Compton, California, Jennings has an affinity for other players who came from the same area.

When asked about Kawhi Leonard, Jennings said, “Kawhi Leonard is one of my favorite players in the NBA. What he did in Toronto in that year, coming from California, he’s top-3 California players ever, to me.”

With NBA Legends like Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, Gary Payton, and others having been born in California, it was high praise that Leonard received from Jennings. Current stars like James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, DeMar Derozan, and Paul George are also from the area, bolstering the California representation across the league.

With a solid career himself, Jennings represented California well during his career, and now roots for players like Kawhi Leonard who came from the same place. Amongst all the great players to come from California, Jennings believes Kawhi Leonard is one of the top-3 ever.

