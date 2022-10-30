Exclusive: CJ McCollum discusses Humble beginnings in both basketball and media | Pelicans

Before he was elected president of the NBA Player’s Association, and before he was a starting guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum was a paper boy.

For about a year, McCollum delivered copies of The Canton Repository. He started at 6:30 am His route took close to an hour to complete. He walked, pedaled his bike and when the weather in Northeast Ohio was crummy, rode in the passenger seat of his mother’s car and chucked Newspapers out the window.

McCollum has since moved up in the media world. In May, they signed a deal with ESPN. He appears as an Analyst on the network’s TV shows and hosts a podcast, The CJ McCollum Show. The job is an intersection of two of his passions: Journalism and basketball.

McCollum is the rare athlete who seems as interested in breaking the game down as he is in playing in it. At Lehigh, McCollum famously scored 30 points in a first-round upset win over second-seeded Duke. That spring, McCollum announced he would return for his senior year of college. He wanted to complete his Journalism degree.

“Our school paper was called The Brown and White,” Lehigh men’s basketball Coach Brett Reed said. “He was doing game recaps and writing things up and interviewing people. He really had an opportunity to kind of practice his craft while he was a college student. To be honest with you, he had a Journalism portfolio that was actually really strong upon graduation.”

Why bother filing 500 words about men’s lacrosse if you’re a future NBA Lottery pick?

“I mean, I was a Journalism major,” McCollum said. “It made sense. I enjoy covering sports. I wanted to get ready for what life might be like when I wasn’t playing basketball.”

McCollum, 31, will have plenty of options once he retires. But that day is several trips around the sun away. In September, McCollum signed a two-year, $64 million extension that will keep him under contract with the Pelicans through 2025-26.

New Orleans acquired McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers two days before the NBA trade deadline in February. A combo guard with smooth stop-and-start moves and the ability to control the basketball like it’s a yoyo on a string, McCollum helped lead the Pelicans to the Playoffs last spring. In 31 games with the team, he is averaging 23.6 points and 6.2 assists. He is starting at point guard for New Orleans, which is a different role than he played in Portland.

The Trail Blazers were Damian Lillard’s team. McCollum played off of him while they shared the court and assumed primary ball-handling duties when Lillard sat. The arrangement worked well. The Trail Blazers made the Playoffs in eight consecutive seasons and advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

McCollum has made the adjustment to playing point guard full-time look easy. He has racked up 32 assists in New Orleans’ past three games, which is tied for the most he’s ever had in a three-game stretch in his career.

“To come to the Pels and be the primary ball handler and help lead us to the playoffs, you have to give credit where it’s due,” star forward Zion Williamson said. “Seeing it from a day-to-day basis and having a relationship with him, you see why he’s CJ McCollum.”

A week and a half after becoming a Pelican, McCollum revealed on TNT that he and Williamson had not talked. At the time, Williamson was in Portland where he was rehabilitating from right foot surgery. McCollum said he had reached out to Williamson but had been unable to get in touch with him.

It took time for them to connect, but McCollum and Williamson have formed a genuine bond in the ninth months they’ve been teammates. McCollum’s willingness to be blunt has played a part in that.

“I think he understands that I’m the type of person that I don’t want nothing from nobody, and I don’t need nothing from nobody,” McCollum said. “I am going to be very direct. I am not going to tell you what you want to hear. I think you can respect that because of how consistent I am.”

Williamson was a teenage Prodigy who only needed one year at Duke before he made the jump to the NBA. McCollum was a late bloomer. At the start of high school, he was 5-foot-2 and weighed 108 pounds. He scored 54 points in the first game of his junior season, which was how he got on Lehigh’s radar.

“We kind of agreed that if anyone can get over 50 points in a high school game, they are worth looking into,” Reed said.

McCollum’s impact at Lehigh was immediate. He averaged 19.1 points as a freshman and took home Patriot League Player of the Year honors.

All the while, McCollum was filing stories for The Brown and White. They covered everything from football to field hockey.

“Never had seen field hockey before,” McCollum said. “Didn’t know what it was to be honest. I had no idea.

“One of my college roommates dated a field hockey player. I asked a lot of questions about the sport, about the game, about how they play, about how they practice, about how they prepare.”

McCollum’s career in media had Humble beginnings — just like it did in basketball.