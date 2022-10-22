‘Exciting times’ for MAC girls basketball

The Mississippi Athletic Conference had a girls’ basketball team win a game at the state tournament in the largest classification for the first time in nearly 20 years last season.

The league has multiple players committed to or attracting Division I interest.

The MAC has nine of its top 15 scorers returning this season.

Suffice it to say, the conference is trending up.

“Every game that we play needs to matter,” Pleasant Valley Coach Jennifer Goetz said during Friday’s MAC girls basketball luncheon Hosted by the Davenport Noon Optimist Club at the River Center. “The better our conference can continue to get, it is only going to raise the level of play.

“It is exciting times.”

PV, which reached the Class 5A state semifinals for the first time in program history last winter, is pegged as the preseason favorite by the coaches. The Spartans return Marquette University commit Halle Vice along with junior Jessie Clemons and several sophomores who saw varsity action last year as freshmen.

Unlike a year ago when the Spartans had few outside expectations going into the season, Goetz understands a Giant target will be on her team. PV likely will begin the season among the top 5 in 5A.

“It is going to be a balance of us staying in the moment versus trying to always focus on how last year ended,” Goetz said. “We can’t get caught up in Wells Fargo (Arena) this and Wells Fargo (Arena) that. Yes, that’s the goal, but not in November.”

There are plenty of teams chasing PV with lofty expectations.

North Scott didn’t have a senior on last year’s 14-win team.

Davenport North won 12 games a year ago and returns two of the league’s better players in Journey Houston and Divine Bourrage.

Bettendorf brings back multiple players from a 15-win squad, including double-double machine Lillie Petersen.

Assumption was a state tournament team a year ago and has post AJ Schubert returning along with a talented incoming freshman class.

“The cool part about our conference is we have girls that are playing at really high levels every Tuesday and Friday night,” North Scott Coach Devvin Davis said. “It forces your kids into constantly being competitive, which helps motivation in practices and helps the expectations of each other.”

North Coach Paul Rucker, in particular, is excited about the camaraderie he’s seen on his squad.

“I sit in the crowd and see a lot of kids with faces that are just not enjoying what they’re doing,” Rucker said. “I love all sports, but to me, basketball is the most beautiful game ever developed and you should have fun when you’re playing it. When I go into gyms, I see kids stressed out and under a lot of pressure.

“When I’ve gone to a few of our league games (this fall), I see kids smiling, I see kids interacting with each other loosely and it isn’t like a business transaction. I feel good about where we’re at mentally.”

Brandon Krusey is in his second season leading Davenport West. The Falcons won only two games a year ago, but he has a large junior class to build his team around.

Krusey also has made it a priority to get West’s feeder program on track. They had around 40 players in grades 3 through 8 last year. That number, he said, has spiked to 60 this season.

“We’ve made a huge effort there because the skill development needs to start there, so we don’t get girls coming in their freshman year that are brand new to basketball,” Krusey said. “We’ll take them right now, but we’re not going to be very competitive very fast when you’re trying to build your whole team around those type of people.”

Two schools have new head coaches this season — Central DeWitt’s Ron O’Brien and Muscatine’s Addy Westercamp.

Practice officially opens Nov. 7. League play begins Nov. 29.