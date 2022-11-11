Exciting season finisher for Men’s Soccer Team

The Bison Men’s Soccer team ended their season with a strong showing against Patriot League opponent Loyola.

The result of the match between the Defending Patriot League Champions was a 0-0 tie, thus preventing Loyola from making the Patriot League tournament.

Rookie goalkeeper Freddie Lapworth ’26 earned a red card during minute 40 of the game, so senior goalkeeper Bennet Schwartz ’23 took the field to keep the team in play.

Schwartz had a strong game and even saved a tough free kick that was earned from Lapworth’s foul. By the end of the night, Schwartz tallied seven saves, just one less than his career high.

This, in addition to Lapworth’s four saves, was an important effort against Loyola’s 28 overall shots during this game. Bucknell had some close shots, with Ben Sheffield ’26 nearly scoring a header near the end of the game.

The Bison ended the season with a 3-12-2 overall record and a 2-5-2 conference record.

“Although the season didn’t end the way we wanted with not making the playoffs, we were proud of our end of season performance,” Swartz said. “Going into the Loyola game, our goal was to spoil their season and eliminate them from the Playoffs with them being the defending champs. I could not have asked for a better send off being able to play in my last game and be able to help the team massively.”

Making their final Appearances with Schwartz were Seniors Mo Tall ”3, Jameson Railey ’23, Chris Masur ’23 and Eddie Perez-Pelaez ’23.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)