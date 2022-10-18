Exceptional Art at Maine Art Gallery’s Final Show of the Season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Made in Maine”, the last show of the season at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset, is worth a look. All of the art in the show, which runs 11 am to 4 pm, Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 22, has been created by Maine Art Gallery members who were drawn to the gallery from areas of Maine well beyond Wiscasset.

Each of 65 artists from York to Lubec and Bangor submitted two works of art to this show making for an eclectic yet cohesive exhibit of over 130 pieces.

There is something for everyone in this show: traditional realistic work, abstractions, sculpture, assemblage, printmaking, drawing, photography and digital works. It’s a wonderful opportunity to find a myriad of excellent interpretations of Maine at affordable prices.

Maine Art Gallery has seen a resurgence of artist memberships this year, and the works in this exhibit are indications of the fine quality of Maine talent. The gallery has a long-standing tradition of seeking out and displaying the best art in Maine.

Artist members feel privileged to be able to exhibit in a gallery that exhibited the work of Andrew Wyeth some 60 years ago.

The gallery thanks season sponsors Les Fossel Restoration, Sherri Dunbar of Tim Dunham Realty, and the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts for their support, as well as Cromwell Coastal Properties for sponsoring its season classes.

The Maine Art Gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine, and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and educational programs for children and adults since 1958.

More information can be found by going to mainartgallerywiscasset.org. On Facebook go to The Maine Art Gallery Inc., and Instagram, @maineartgallerywiscasset.

The gallery is located at 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, just a two-minute drive or an eight-minute walk from downtown Wiscasset. Free on-street parking.

Route 1 from the north, turn right onto Federal Street (Route 218) then left onto Warren Street. Route 1 from the south, turn left onto Federal Street, then left onto Warren Street.