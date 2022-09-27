‘Excellent’ striker Leeds had a ‘concrete’ interest in has 0 goals in 9 games for his new team

Leeds United were desperate for a new striker this summer.

The Whites eyed the likes of Bamba Dieng, Joel Piroe and Ben Brereton Diaz, but their top target was undoubtedly Charles De Ketelaere.

Leeds pursued the Belgian striker for months.

Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/AC Milan via Getty Images

The player’s agent even admitted that the Whites had a ‘concrete’ interest in the striker, and it seems as though Leeds weren’t best pleased to miss out on that transfer with Andrea Radrizzani even admitting his regret about not making this signing.

However, based on De Ketelaere’s start to life at San Siro, Leeds didn’t miss out on a bona fide superstar here.

Indeed, despite scoring for fun over in Belgium last season, De Ketelaere has started this campaign in underwhelming fashion.

He’s yet to score his first Milan goal, despite appearing nine times for the Italian giants, and while he does have one assist to his name, he isn’t making too much of an impact in Italy.

Of course, at the age of just 21, you have to cut the young man a bit of slack. After all, he’s moved to a new country to one of the biggest football Clubs on the planet, but at the same time, you’re expecting at least one goal in nine Appearances from a striker who has been labeled as ‘excellent’ in the past

Whether or not he’d have fared better at Leeds is up for debate, but if you’re not scoring goals in a Milan team that are the defending Serie A champions, it’s hard to imagine he’d have done much better at a mid -table Leeds United side in a Tougher league.

Radrizzani was desperate to sign De Ketelaere this summer, but it seems as though Leeds may have had something of a Lucky Escape here.

