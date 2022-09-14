Excellent Season Continues for Pella Christian Cross Country; Volleyball Falls at DCG | KNIA KRLS Radio

The Pella Christian cross country squads continued their excellent 2022 campaigns Tuesday in the Oskaloosa Invitational, while the Eagles volleyball team was swept on the road at Dallas Center-Grimes.

After being bumped up to #11 in the Class 2A rankings earlier in the day Tuesday, the Pella Christian boys cross country team came in 2nd place in the Oskaloosa Invite behind #9 Danville-New London. Kaden Van WynGarden, who is currently ranked #14 individually in Class 2A, won the event with a time of 16:54.1. Ben Gosselink and Tysen DeVries also finished inside the top 15 for the Eagles in the 83-runner field. Gosselink came in 9th place (18:06.7), while DeVries was just 0:00.2 seconds outside the top 10 in 11th (18:11.9). In the girls race, the Eagles brought home a 4th place finish with 160 points. Jaclyn Holmes was the Pella Christian girls top finisher in the meet with a 12th place finish (21:57.6). Not far behind was Bailey Vos, who also finished inside the top 15, coming in 14th place with a time of 22:00.5.

Oskaloosa Invitational Varsity Girls Results

Oskaloosa Invitational Varsity Boys Results

Facing a Dallas Center-Grimes Squad that is one of only two teams in the Little Hawkeye without a conference loss, the Eagles volleyball team hung tight with the Mustangs through a back and forth first set but fell 25-21. The second set looked poised to follow suit as Pella Christian tried just 6-5 through the first 11 points, before DCG went on a 9-0 run which led them to a 25-15 second set win. In the final set, the Eagles again found themselves in a battle, but the Mustangs would use a 12-5 run to win the set 25-14. Eagles head Coach Tammi Wight said that Pella Christian lost the serving and passing game and that they will need to clean up the controllable Mistakes for their upcoming tournaments.

The Eagles cross country teams and the Pella Christian volleyball team have quick turnarounds as they are both in action on Thursday. The cross country teams run at Lynnville-Sully, while the volleyball squad plays in the Des Moines Christian tournament.