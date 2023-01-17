Excellent freshman season was no surprise to Michigan football’s Will Johnson

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — From an outsider’s perspective, Will Johnson‘s freshman season with Michigan football seems like a Roaring success. The cornerback earned a starting role by November, had two interceptions in the Big Ten Championship Game and ultimately made several Freshman All-American Teams.

But for Johnson, a former five-star prospect, 2022 was an expected stepping stone towards a greater future.

“I think, overall, it went pretty well for me,” Johnson said this week. “I think I’ve exceeded some people’s expectations, but I did what I thought I would do.”

His Collegiate goals, Johnson explained, include winning a Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football. He also wants to become a first-team All American and win a national championship.

But first things first: Johnson enrolled early at Michigan in January 2022 and participated in winter conditioning and spring practice. He made his Collegiate debut in the season-opener, playing cornerback and nickel against Colorado State, and earned at least 15 defensive snaps through the first nine games of the year.

In November, Johnson finally got his first start opposite DJ Turner. He responded with his first career interception.

“Got that out of the way,” Johnson said. “My Mindset after that game was a lot different. Just being comfortable. It definitely helped me with that.”

Then came the Ohio State win — where Johnson was targeted on the first defensive snap of the game — and the two interceptions against Purdue for the Big Ten Championship.

By the end of the season, Johnson had earned a 91.1 grade in man coverage, the best in Power Five, according to Pro Football Focus. His three interceptions in man coverage were tied for seventh among all cornerbacks in college football, per PFF.

“I wouldn’t say I surprised myself,” Johnson said. “I was given an opportunity so I took advantage of it.”

That’s the answer you might expect from a player who deliberately chose to wear the No. 2 as a Michigan defensive back — “extra motivation,” in his words, to be great like Charles Woodson.

“[Woodson] came up to me and was like, ‘Got the number on? Got to make a play,’” Johnson recalled last fall. “So just knowing that in my head — just to be good — and that number, it’s always gonna push me while I got it on, for sure.”

Johnson is a lock for a starting spot in 2023, but the other starting corner role is up for grabs. (“It’ll be a long offseason trying to figure that out,” he says.) But the offense is returning most of its key pieces, and UM has also retained Jim Harbaugh.

“I think it’s great for our offense because having those leaders and those guys returning will definitely keep us rolling going into next year and keep that leadership there,” Johnson said of the returning players.

All of that makes Johnson’s goal for 2023 a reasonable one: “Try to win a national championship. That’s the plan.”

And as Johnson’s participation at a youth football camp came to a close on Monday, his work with Michigan football began again. Johnson returned to Ann Arbor for the first winter workouts ahead of the 2023 season.