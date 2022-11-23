Examining the Impact of CKD on Individuals, Caregivers

A pair of posters presented at Kidney Week 2022 examined some of the burdens of people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), as well as their caregivers.

The first study sought to review estimates of economic and humanistic impact among individuals with CKD in the United States.1

Using MEDLINE and Embase, researchers conducted a systematic review to identify studies reporting estimates of CKD economic or humanistic patient burden in the United States, published between 2016 and 2021. Study selection and data extraction were performed in duplicate, using PRISMA guidelines. A gray literature search was conducted for the past 5 years. Characteristics of patients with CKD, and estimates of economic and humanistic burden, were summarized.

From 4880 abstracts, 38 eligible studies were included.

Mean patient age ranged from 46.3 to 63.7 years; proportion of males ranged from 41.70% to 63.0%. Reported comorbidities included diabetes (23%-55.8%), cardiovascular disease (20.5%-63.0%), and hypertension (45.5%-97.0%).

Two studies reported out-of-pocket expenditures for patients with CKD, estimated at $1599 (mean) and $1807 (median) annually. More than 16% of patients had a high OOP burden.