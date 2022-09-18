Examining a hot streak for Nebraska volleyball recruiting | Volleyball

The Nebraska volleyball team last won a national championship in 2017. The most recent Big Ten title came that same year.

Now, in the context of the 340 NCAA Division I programs, Nebraska’s had success that most programs can only dream of.

But we bring this up because for Nebraska’s next two recruiting classes, it seems like the caliber of classes may exceed the Huskers’ recent success on the court, at least in terms of winning championships.

Of Nebraska’s seven known commits in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes, six are top-15 national recruits, according to PrepVolleyball.com. Nebraska has a commit from the No. 2 national Recruit in each of the next two classes — Ann Arbor, Michigan, outside hitter Harper Murray in 2023 and Lenexa, Kansas, outside hitter Skyler Pierce in 2024.

Setter Recruit Bergen Reilly recently helped out as a fill-in player for the United States Women’s national team at one of its second-tier tournaments.

This summer Nebraska chose just four high school Juniors to do Zoom calls with during the first week of recruiting, and three quickly committed (the fourth is believed to be uncommitted). That’s a hit rate that any college coach would envy.

Nebraska Coach John Cook says recruiting is like gambling. Sometimes you get on a hot streak. And with recruiting it could be several years before you really know how good the players are.

But Nebraska’s recruiting is on a roll, and Cook has a few reasons why he thinks that is.

“One, a lot of these kids all know each other,” Cook said. “So our current players know a lot of these guys because they’ll come from the same club, or they played on USA teams together. So I think there are some connections that help facilitate somebody in their junior year making a decision.”

Cook’s second factor for the recent success is Assistant Coach Jaylen Reyes. The fifth-year Assistant Coach took over the job of recruiting Coordinator when Kayla Banwarth left to be the head Coach at Mississippi.

He’s known for making one-day trips to watch a club practice or a junior national team match, and usually has the people who interact with him leaving with a good feeling.

“I think Jaylen works as hard as anybody in identifying Talent and being out there,” Cook said. “We take advantage of the days when we can be recruiting. I just think he’s an exceptional recruiter with a great eye for talent. The guys got Endless energy. I think that’s a part of it.”

Cook also thinks all of the matches Nebraska has played on TV — both during the regular season on Big Ten Network and on ESPN during the NCAA Tournament — has made Nebraska a program future college players are thinking about.

“I think that they see that, and see the Devaney (Sports Center) here and they want to be a part of it,” Cook said.

Cook has the final say in which players Nebraska will offer a roster spot, but before that Reyes may have spent several years getting things lined up.

“I don’t think assistant coaches ever get enough credit,” Cook said. “But I try to give him a lot of credit. When we make decisions, they’re mutual decisions. We discuss it a lot. He’ll watch (recruits), and then toward the end I’ll watch them a lot as we get closer to June 15. It seems to be working pretty well.”

But when it comes time for the coaches to have a conference call with a recruit, Cook takes the lead.

“Otherwise Jaylen would talk the whole time,” Cook joked.

Even after a player commits when they’re a high school junior, it’s still sometimes 17 months before they can make it official by signing a national letter of intent. But only once in the past six recruiting cycles has a player who committed to the Huskers not ended up with the program (Madi Endsley in the 2020 class, who now plays for Washington).

Bryon Larson, the director of KC Dynasty where Pierce plays club volleyball, was impressed while meeting Reyes through Camps and recruiting in the past year.

“I’m a big fan,” Larson said. “His energy, passion and knowledge are contagious, and he’s awesome.”

Pierce was being recruited by all of the top programs, but quickly chose Nebraska.

“She had her pick of any school she wanted to go to,” Larson said. “Lincoln was near and dear to her, and her relationship with Jaylen solidified that Lincoln was right. She’s a Nebraska kid through and through.”

When Nebraska senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord made the decision to transfer from Penn State, she communicated with both Cook and Reyes, and said they were a good mix.

“I think (Reyes) is very in tune with what’s going on with the younger generation, which I think helps,” Hord said. “Because I know a lot of coaches are older, so sometimes you don’t really know what to talk about all of the time. But that is one thing I do like about Coach Cook, is he’s willing to learn about those different things.”

Reyes says he benefits from being able to promote a great product — which includes a hall of fame head coach and that Nebraska can boast of having three of the 12 players on the last Olympic team.

“Recruiting is all about convincing a kid and a family that your volleyball program is the best for them,” Reyes said. “And the fact that Nebraska has historically been one of the best volleyball programs in the country in many areas is one of the biggest reasons (for recruiting success).”

Reyes also credits the current Husker players for having positive interactions with recruits, either at Husker volleyball camps or on recruiting visits. The players share their experience being a player at Nebraska with the recruits and get to know them.

“I think a lot of our (recruits) come here and they feel super-welcome — more welcome than they think they should be,” Reyes said. “Then it’s like, ‘Well I want to be a part of this.’”

* Nebraska takes on No. 13 Kentucky at 2 pm on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. The match is on TV on ESPN2. Both teams are trying to avoid a two-loss week after Nebraska lost against Stanford and Kentucky lost against Louisville.

* Hord is back in her hometown of Lexington, Kentucky, for Sunday’s match. She actually found out that Nebraska and Kentucky would be playing this season during a recruiting visit with the Kentucky program last winter. Her dad, Derrick, played basketball at Kentucky.