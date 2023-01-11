‘Exactly what’s needed:’ ARPA funds provide boost for Southern Vermont art establishments | Local-news

MANCHESTER — Arts institutions in Bennington and Manchester are receiving thousands of dollars in grant funding meant for creative sector businesses that suffered as a result of COVID-19.

In Bennington, the Bennington Museum ($95,000) and Oldcastle Productions ($45,000) were among 49 Vermont businesses to receive aid from the Creative Futures Program. Manchester’s Southern Vermont Arts Center also made the first round of funding, receiving $55,000, and the Dorset Theater Festival received $112,500.

The program uses state funding allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide financial assistance to Vermont businesses in the arts that experienced economic hardship caused or exacerbated by the pandemic. The Vermont Arts Council announced the Grants last Thursday.

“This is an unprecedented investment from the state, and that’s a reflection of how hard our sector was hit,” said Amy Cunningham, interim executive director of the Vermont Arts Council. “This is a huge investment that shows the importance of the creative sector to Vermont’s well-being and identity.”

In the first round of funding, just under $3.7 million of the $9 million allocated to the program was awarded to 49 creative enterprises across the Green Mountain State, many of them in Bennington and Windham Counties.

“This is an economic development grant,” Cunningham added. “We know that a Vital creative sector brings money to the state and makes it a place where people want to visit and people want to move. This is about community vitality, but it’s also really about economic vitality.”

One of the largest grants awarded in Southern Vermont was to the Dorset Theater Festival, at $112,500. Interim Executive Producer Will Rucker expressed his gratitude for the program, not only for his own business, but for Vermont arts in general.

“It’s very heartening and hopeful to see a new program still rolling out, with two rounds still to go,” he said. “Because I know we can’t be alone in the boat of definitely not being back up to full steam.”

“Just having the (Vermont) Arts Council, and those ARPA funds, being used to support operating costs, that is exactly what’s needed for organizations like Ours to keep surviving, and keep paying our people, and keeping our doors open,” he later said.

Brattleboro also saw a significant influx of help for their creative entities, as well, with eight businesses among the first round of funding: Brattleboro Museum & Arts Center ($65,000), Brattleboro Music Center ($75,000), CX Silver Gallery ($7,500), HatchSpace ($15,000), River Gallery School of Art ($45,000), The Stone Church ($35,000), Vermont Jazz Center ($45,000), and West Brattleboro’s Theater ($15,000).

The Grants were announced Jan. 5, which was also the first day applications can be submitted for round two. Those applications are due by midnight, Feb. 28.

The Vermont Arts Council has loosened a couple of its requirements for the second round of grants, and provided further clarification on others, particularly for sole proprietors who wish to apply. Those can be viewed in greater detail on their website at https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/.

“I really hope that people will apply,” said Cunningham. “We’ll try to make it as easy as possible, and they can certainly reach out to us for help.”

Additionally, the Vermont Arts Council is offering two virtual workshops for those interested in applying for a grant — one on Jan. 11 from 2-3 pm, and one Jan. 23 from 7-8 p.m

One notable change for the second round of funding is that arts businesses that began after March 13, 2020 in response to the Pandemic may be eligible for grant money, as well.

“For example, maybe (applicants) had a creative side gig, and lost their full-time job because of the pandemic,” Cunningham explained. “If they needed to pivot and build up that creative sector business in order to keep a roof over their head. That’s the sort of scenario we’re talking about.”