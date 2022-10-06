Ex-Wildcats Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko make NBA preseason debut

With the NBA preseason starting this week, a number of former Arizona Wildcats have taken the floor. Some made their NBA preseason debut, including guard Bennedict Mathurin and center Christian Koloko on Wednesday.

Mathurin, the 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year and sixth overall pick in the NBA draft, scored 15 points off the bench in the Indiana Pacers’ 122-97 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Despite shooting 0-for-4 from 3-point range, Mathurin made 5 of 10 field goals and was 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in 19 minutes. Fellow ex-Wildcat TJ McConnell had six points, six assists and four rebounds on Wednesday.

Koloko made 3 of 4 field goals for six points and also recorded a block in 13 minutes off the bench, in the Toronto Raptors’ 125-119 win over the Celtics in Boston.

On Tuesday, ex-Wildcat Dalen Terry, who was the 18th overall pick in the NBA draft, tallied 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Other Wildcats in NBA preseason on Wednesday:

Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks): Nine points, four assists, two steals, one rebound and four turnovers in a 98-96 win over Oklahoma City.

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns): Seven points, eight rebounds, two steals, one block and four turnovers in a 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.