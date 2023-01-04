Ex-Virginia Tech soccer player settles lawsuit claiming she was benched for Refusing to kneel

A former Virginia Tech soccer player who said she was benched for not kneeling during a pregame Unity ceremony has settled her lawsuit against Coach Charles “Chugger” Adair.

Kiersten Hening claimed that Adair became angry when she refused to kneel in support of social justice initiatives, including the Black Lives Matter movement, at the start of a September 2020 game against the University of Virginia.

The civil case, which was scheduled to go to trial starting Jan. 18, has been settled, according to a brief notice filed Tuesday in US District Court in Roanoke.

After Judge Thomas Cullen turned down Tech’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying there were factual disputes for a jury to decide, a confidential Settlement conference was held Dec. 20.

Court records do not include the terms of the Settlement with Hening, who had asked to be reinstated to the team, among other things.

Had the case gone to trial, Hening would have argued that she was punished for exercising her First Amendment right to speak — in this case by not kneeling with most of her teammates when an ACC Unity statement was played over loud speakers at the beginning of the UVa game.

The conference’s Unity statement was created in the months after the Murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, as the Nation sought to address police brutality against Blacks.

Lawyers for Tech have maintained that Adair’s decision to limit Hening’s playing time was based solely on her substandard performance during the first half of the game.

“Coach Adair never told anyone or suggested to anyone that they needed to support Black Lives Matter,” they wrote in court papers.

Hening quit the team after seeing little action in the next two games.

“Hening’s stance was costly — too costly,” her lawsuit stated. “Her Coach dislikes Henning’s political views. Because she refused to kneel, they benched her, subjected her to repeated verbal abuse, and forced her off the team.”

An attorney for Hening and a Tech Spokesman could not be reached Tuesday. An effort to contact Adair, who was sued in his official capacity as head coach of the women’s soccer team, was also unsuccessful.

The notice Filed Tuesday in federal court canceled a three-day trial that, had it gone forward later this month, would have presented jurors with a mix of sports, politics and constitutional law.

Hening’s Attorneys were seeking to call an expert witness, a former Division I soccer player and coach, who reviewed a film of the UVa game and concluded there were no major flaws in her play that might have justified benching her for the second half.

A starter during both her freshman and sophomore years, Henning was returning for a third year when she encountered what she described as her coach’s distaste for her political views, which included support of former President Donald Trump and Criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, including its call to defund the police.

“Over the last several years, this country has had a highly public, sometimes contentious conversation about social justice,” the lawsuit states.

A “flashpoint” in that debate came in 2016, when Colin Kaepernick, then the quarterback of the National Football League’s San Francisco 49ers, protested the mistreatment of racial minorities by kneeling when the national anthem was playing at the beginning of games, according to the lawsuit.

In the aftermath of the George Floyd case, a national discussion about the issue reached the Tech soccer team, where many of the members supported the idea of ​​kneeling while the ACC’s Unity statement was read.

When Henning “quietly dissented” by continuing to stand, she drew the ire of Adair, who berated her during halftime of the UVa game for “bitching and moaning” and for “doing her own thing,” the lawsuit states.

However, Tech argued in court papers that there was no evidence that Adair’s motives were rooted in politics.

“This case pits a disappointed athlete’s beliefs against the undisputed facts from multiple, objective witnesses,” Assistant Attorney General Hudson McClanahan wrote in asking Cullen to dismiss the case.

Those Witnesses included two other players who stood during the Unity statement with no negative consequences, as well as a staffer who said that Adair did not even see Hening at the moment she declined to kneel.

But during a hearing in early December, Cullen noted that Hening played an average of 88 minutes per game for her first two years — compared to just nine minutes in the two and a half games following the incident.

“That’s pretty striking,” the judge said in letting the case go forward.