Ex-Teammate Takes a Jab at LeBron James’ Lakers While the NBA World Is Hyped for His 18-Year-Old Son Bronny

LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, has been drawing a lot of attention in the past few months. LeBron has always expressed his intention of one day playing alongside his son in the NBA. James signed a contract extension with the Lakers through the 2024-25 season, while Bronny can join the NBA as early as 2024. That being said, Bronny continues to impress on the court. They recently dropped 31 points in the Border League which has got the entire NBA world talking. In fact, Richard Jefferson took a shot at the Los Angeles Lakers while praising the 18-year-old guard.

Bronny James put up a show in Las Vegas in the Border League with his efficient 31-point game for the California Basketball Club. They scored 31 points in the 82-66 win over LV Orange. Bronny also bagged 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and 10-12 shooting.

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their pre-season with a big loss against the Sacramento Kings. LeBron James led the scoring charts for the Lakers with 12 points as they lost by a whopping gap of 47 points. And former teammate of LeBron James at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Richard Jefferson, took a shot at the struggling Lakers by praising Bronny’s performance.

Richard Jefferson trolls the Lakers while Isaiah Thomas hypes up Bronny James

Richard Jefferson took to Twitter to praise Bronny’s Monstrous 31-point performance in the Border League. However, he couldn’t stop himself from dragging the Lakers into it. “He’d be the 2nd best shooter on the current Laker roster…. RIGHT NOW,” they tweeted.

Isaiah Thomas, who also previously played alongside LeBron at the Cavs, was full of praise for LeBron’s eldest son.

“Bronny is cold!! I been telling y’all. He plays hoop the RIGHT way!!!” they tweeted.

Bronny’s insane shooting skills in the game against LV Orange also impressed former NBA star, Jamal Crawford. He took to Twitter and agreed with Isaiah Thomas: “Yes he does!! Love watching him play.”.

If everything works out perfectly, Bronny is just two years away from joining the NBA. That would mean an insane off-season with LeBron James’ future up in the air as well. However, for now, the Lakers have LeBron tied up until 2025. But his new deal reportedly allows him to leave the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024 or renegotiate a new deal, which will likely depend on where Bronny ends up.

LeBron James’ Lakers end pre-season with a 1-5 record

While Bronny has been making his dad proud, LeBron James is finding it tough with the Lakers. The Lakers ended their pre-season with a huge 47-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. They won just one pre-season game which came against the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers start their regular season on October 18 against the Golden State Warriors. Their first home game comes against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second game of the regular season.

Can LeBron James and co. fire the Lakers to the Playoffs this time around and seriously fight for the championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.