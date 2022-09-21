Ex-Sun Chase Budinger Returns to Phoenix for pro beach volleyball title

Former Suns forward and ex-Arizona standout Chase Budinger has emerged as one of pro beach volleyball’s most prominent players over the past four years since he entered the sport.

Friday will be a full circle moment for Budinger’s career when he returns to the Footprint Center to compete in the Inaugural AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) Phoenix Championships, which will run through Saturday.

Sand will be shipped into the arena’s floor for the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour’s new season-ending single-elimination tournament. There will be six teams in each of the men’s and women’s brackets to crown the best pairs of the 2022 season. There’s a $15,000 purse for the winning team and $10,000 for the runner-up.

Budinger will be the sixth seed with his partner Troy Field.

Chase Budinger gets a dig during an AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour match.

The AVP Phoenix Championships will also be the first time Budinger will return to any NBA arena since he retired from basketball in 2017.

“I’ve kind of been reluctant to go to a game because that’s gonna feel weird sitting in the seats and not sitting with teammates on that court,” Budinger said, about why he doesn’t attend NBA games.

The event also will be the first time in six years Budinger steps through the Footprint Center since he left the Suns and signed with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent in September 2016. He appeared in 17 games for the Suns, in which he produced 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game the previous season.

Suns President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Steve Kerr talks to Arizona's Chase Budinger (right) after a pre-draft workout at US Airways Center in Phoenix in 2008.

Budinger said he never had any interactions with the Suns’ controversial owner Robert Sarver. But the team’s future All-Star Devin Booker left a startling impression on Budinger when Booker was his rookie teammate.

“I remember one of the first times I practiced with him when I got to the team, we were kind of going up against each other,” Budinger said. “He was guarding me and I could just tell his balance and his physicality of playing. In fact, it Shook me because I’m like, ‘Man, this guy is good.’ And that wasn’t even talking about his Offensive ability yet and his shooting.”

