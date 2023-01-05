Ex-Six Nations CEO Ben Morel makes soccer switch to head up new Ligue 1 commercial body

The Professional Football League (LFP) has appointed former Six Nations Rugby chief executive Ben Morel to lead the new CVC-backed French club soccer commercial body.

Morel will start his new role heading up the business responsible for increasing revenues from Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in the spring. The move comes as the former managing director of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in Europe and the Middle East, stepped down from the Six Nations in December.

The newly formed French club soccer entity was launched following a €1.5 billion (US$1.59 billion) investment from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to secure a 13 percent stake via a strategic partnership. The business, most critically, will oversee the broadcast rights sales for French soccer’s top two tiers and other league commercial deals.

Holistically, Morel will be in charge of modernizing French soccer’s commercial operations, brand development, as well as improving relationships with broadcast and commercial partners.

“The creation of our commercial subsidiary opens a new page for French football,” said LFP president Vincent Labrune.

“I am very happy with the arrival of Ben Morel at our side: his appointment as managing director of the commercial company is perfectly in line with the strong ambition to develop French football that we have been supporting for 18 months, and in our ambition to bring French club football up to the level of our national team.”

Morel added: “I thank Vincent Labrune and the Supervisory committee for their confidence, they can count on all my determination in the service of this new impetus for French football.

“I will work in close collaboration with the various bodies of the LFP and all the clubs, to offer an innovative and quality Sporting spectacle placing our fans around the world at the heart of this new approach.”

Elsewhere in French soccer, Ineos Sport has hired former Paris Saint-Germain general manager Jean-Claude Blanc as its chief executive. Ineos Sport owns Ligue 1 outfit Nice and has a number of other interests in sports.

Blanc will work closely with Dave Brailsford as the general manager of the Ineos Grenadiers WorldTour cycling team shifts his focus more towards group performance management. The new Ineos Sport chief executive will be responsible for the development of state-of-the-art facilities for each sports property in the group’s portfolio, as well as developing the integrated group, individual team business plans and global brand growth.

Elsewhere in soccer, Premier League club Nottingham Forest have Hired Tyson Henly as chief commercial officer and named Wendy Taylor as the club’s director of communications; Bournemouth have hired former Tampa Bay Lightning commercial officer Jim Frevola as president of business; while former Crystal Palace chief executive Phil Alexander has took up the same role at Bristol City.

In the US, Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Chicago Fire have appointed Dave Baldwin as president of business operations, while the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has named Lauren Lopez as its chief people and culture officer.